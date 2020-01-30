HUNTINGTON — Musical Arts Guild has begun rehearsing for its spring performance, “A Little Night Music,” to be held April 25 at the Guyan Country Club.

A sit-down dinner is planned, followed by the performance. Guild director is Jacob Smith, and his accompanist is Tawny Tilley. Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to Marshall University students majoring in vocal performance.

Rehearsals are at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Johnson Memorial Church. Anyone who loves to sing is welcome.

Rehearsals began Jan. 21, so there’s still time to join. Any questions, call Dee at 304-638-6716.

