Teacher: Bailey Smith, Lavalette Elementary, Wayne County
West Virginia State Winner
1st Place, 3rd-4th Grade
Do you believe in love at first sight? I didn’t, until it happened to me. Let me tell you the events of meeting this special someone that changed my life forever.
When I first saw her, her eyes sparkled in the sunlight. Her skin was a special color that you would rarely see; a beautiful bronzed-tone that many would pay money to receive. She was petite and was a super-fast runner. She loved to play and have fun — and she still does!
She was smarter than anyone you’ll ever meet. She was quite tiny, but she’s not anymore. She’s so affectionate. She’s always giving the biggest, wettest kisses and tight hugs. I love holding her in my arms.
We are inseparable. We do everything together. When I cry she cries. When I’m mad, she comforts me. When I get hurt, she lays down by my side and rests her little head on my arm. We even sob together. We support each other, no matter what. She’s very mature for her age!
I call her my best friend, because she is. She’s feisty at time; she loves to fight! She will terrorize anything — except me. She’s my protector. We sleep tight together every night and protect each other from danger. On lazy morning, we cuddle up together to stay warm.
She even because a part of the family. They love her like their own. I knew immediately from that day in November that Bertha would always have a special place in my heart.
You see, Bertha isn’t just any girl. She’s a brindle-coated blue nose pit bull. She weighs just over 30 pounds, and is a five-month-old superstar. Bertha is one of the most special pets I have ever had. She’s strong and loving and everything one could hope for in a companion. Even though Bertha’s little, her bark is real deep. She sound’s so grown even though she’s not even a year yet! This dog is special in her own unique way.
So if you had to ask…yes! I absolutely believe in love at first sight. Bertha is the perfect example of how someone can come into your life unexpectedly and be everything you ever wanted and more!
