HUNTINGTON — The Huntington-Cabell branch of the NAACP will sponsor a virtual Zoom program as its 2020 Freedom Fund fundraiser.
The virtual format is a change from the annual banquet due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Registration tickets are available for a donation of $15 and may be ordered by calling 304-529-4692. A link to the program will then be issued to the ticket purchaser before the viewing date, which is 6 p.m. Oct. 17, once an email and phone number are submitted at the time of purchase.
The speaker for the evening is Jennifer Wells, who was born in New Orleans and came to Huntington in 2005 during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, obtained two degrees in social work and married the love of her life, David Wells.
Ticket sales will end Oct. 15.
This year’s theme is “When We Fight, We Win!”
The Freedom Fund funds programs that are mandated by the national headquarters of the NAACP, which are education, voting rights, health, criminal justice and environment.
“This year is especially important because it’s an election year,” said Sylvia Ridgeway, president of the Huntington-Cabell NAACP. “Our units across the United States are focused on voting rights as one of the top priorities.”