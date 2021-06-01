HUNTINGTON — Nancy’s School of Dance will present its 57th year revue at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Spring Valley High School auditorium.
Tickets, which are $20, must be purchased in advance at Nancy’s School of Dance, 301 State St. in Proctorville, Ohio.
After being unable to have a live show last year, this year Nancy’s is excited to have a live audience to watch the dancers perform.
Senior tappers are Heather Maynard, Shelly Naylor, Carrie White, Faith Mundstock, Kim Frasher, Jacqueline Amis, Stephanie Coffey, Marianne Kalinoski, Fiona Reynolds, Chlor Marcum, Kelly Slater, Pam Carden and Amber McDearis.