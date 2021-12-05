HUNTINGTON — The NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium recently announced the winners of the 2021-22 fellowship scholarships. Nine Marshall University undergraduate students were selected to receive the scholarship, according to a news release.
The NASA WV Space Grant Consortium project supplies students with $1,000 in funding for research they are conducting. The consortium is a NASA-sponsored organization consisting of 12 schools throughout the state and eight corporate and scientific partners. The hope is to build a robust research infrastructure in the state promoting science, technology, engineering and math education.
Each of the Marshall students will receive mentorship from a faculty member. The nine Marshall students receiving the scholarships have wide-ranging research and academic interests. They include:
Here are the students, their majors and their research mentors:
