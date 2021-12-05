The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Peyton Thomas, an exercise science major, conducting research in the lab on the skeletal muscle energy system.

HUNTINGTON — The NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium recently announced the winners of the 2021-22 fellowship scholarships. Nine Marshall University undergraduate students were selected to receive the scholarship, according to a news release.

The NASA WV Space Grant Consortium project supplies students with $1,000 in funding for research they are conducting. The consortium is a NASA-sponsored organization consisting of 12 schools throughout the state and eight corporate and scientific partners. The hope is to build a robust research infrastructure in the state promoting science, technology, engineering and math education.

Each of the Marshall students will receive mentorship from a faculty member. The nine Marshall students receiving the scholarships have wide-ranging research and academic interests. They include:

Here are the students, their majors and their research mentors:

  • Logan Evans, biomedical engineering, Masudur Rahman
  • Tyler Hebert, civil engineering, Arka Chattopadhyay
  • Sarah Lane, forensic chemistry, Matthew Hostetler
  • Ian McKnight, biomedical engineering, Joon “Simon” Shim
  • Hayden O’Dell, biological sciences, Derrick Kolling
  • Jack Pennington, geology, Michael R. Caudill
  • Darshan Sangani, biological sciences, John Markiewicz
  • Peyton Thomas, exercise science, Kumika Toma
  • Andrew Wall, computer and information security, Cong Pu

Applicants were asked to submit research proposals that were STEM related and helped support NASA’s mission.For more information on the NASA WV Space Grant Consortium visit www.wvspacegrant.org.

