The month of September brings late summer and early fall festivals to the calendar. This weekend, SeptemberFest takes place in nearby Louisa, Kentucky, on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6-7. The event will feature arts and crafts, a downtown window dressing contest, a 5K run, car show, street parade, puppet shows, pancake breakfast and fireworks.
SeptemberFest also will showcase a great lineup of live music that will feature International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Hall of Famer Larry Sparks, the Nolan Brothers, From The Hills Band, Montgomery and Phoenix Holding, Providence, Bill Renae, Cumberland Gap, Laid Back Country Picker, Blackhawk and Adam Chaffins.
Adam Chaffins grew up in Louisa, going to high school there with current music sensation Tyler Childers. Chaffins pursued music as a youngster and as he grew older, he learned to appreciate the great heritage of legendary and successful artists that came out of his Eastern Kentucky region in the country and bluegrass genres.
Chaffins played many instruments as a kid, but eventually latched onto the bass. At first it was the electric bass, which led to a jazz studies degree in college.
Then, he ended up at the roots music program at Morehead State University, where he dove into bluegrass music and the playing of the acoustic dog house bass.
Chaffins eventually moved to Nashville, where he performed with various high-profile bands and did session work before pursuing his own music. Now, Chaffins is releasing new singles from his upcoming album that is getting noticed by music professionals and fans alike.
The latest video by Chaffins finds the singer and bassist playing live in Zac Brown's Southern Ground Studios with a string section performing the late Keith Whitley's song "I'm Over You." The video and its 28,000 views, which you can watch on YouTube by typing in "Adam Chaffins - I'm Over You (Live) from Southern Ground," has garnered a lot of attention from Rolling Stone Country, NPR, the Bluegrass Situation and acclaimed music journalists such as Craig Havighurst.
It was an inspired choice for Chaffins to record the late country star Keith Whitley's music on his upcoming new album, as he grew up not far from Whitley's hometown of Sandy Hook, Kentucky.
"I grew up listening to that music and some of my favorite performances of his happened when he played with (IBMA Hall of Famer) J.D. Crowe," Chaffins said. "I always liked his voice and his demeanor, where he came from and how he sang with the feeling and emotion and phrasing. I always thought there were so many layers to his singing beyond whatever Nashville made him sound like. And I love the Nashville version of Keith Whitley as well, don't get me wrong."
This new video of the song "I'm Over You" is leading to bigger and better things for Chaffins, including a showcase at the massive Americana Music Festival and Convention happening later this month in Nashville.
"All of the singles that I have been releasing have been recorded at Zac Brown's Southern Ground Studios in Nashville and I have been really fortunate that they have opened their doors to me over the years," Chaffins said. "They wanted to record something with strings and have it documented and I had the idea to use this song 'I'm Over You.' We had already recorded it in the studio, but I thought it would really be nice if we could bring in the things that we multi-tracked, like the strings, and make them happen in real time. That was the idea behind the video; just to do it with a string section in one take and record it."
Now a veteran of the music scene, having spent over a decade in Nashville, Chaffins called upon some talented friends who became a big part of making this video come to life.
"It was really like all of the planets aligning because when you are an independent artist, your budget is stretched thin and to put an operation like this together, it takes a lot of people," Chaffins said. "My friend Ross Holmes, who plays strings on my recording, he has played with Mumford and Sons and Cadillac Sky and now tours with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. He was adamant about doing this video and he arranged it and assembled the string section. Another friend of mine named Tom Kruger is a video director who has worked with Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and was U2's videographer for many years. So, I hit him up with the idea for this video and he was ecstatic about doing it. And, we just all happened to have a day where we could all get together to make this happen and it was a beautiful experience. The video has been on the CMT Music 12-pack Countdown show for six weeks in a row now."
The Tri-State has seen quite a few regional artists perform live right before they have blown up on the national and international scene in recent years. Chris Stapleton performed at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland for $25 a ticket about a month before his big breakthrough, and the same has happened for fellow eastern Kentuckian Tyler Childers. Now may be Adam Chaffins' time in the sun.
Adam Chaffins performs at 9:30 p.m. Friday on the Main Stage at SeptemberFest in Louisa. More information can be found at septemberfestlouisa.com and adamchaffinscom.