From Netflix to a neighborhood near you, comedian Nate Bargatze performs at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Saturday.

 Courtesy of Greg Gayne

CHARLESTON — Charleston welcomes its first major comedy show of the year at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Municipal Auditorium with Nate Bargatze’s “The Raincheck Tour.”

A Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster, Bargatze has been called “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up” by The Atlantic Magazine and has frequently been cited as a comedian to watch.

So far, the Tennessee native has starred in two Netflix comedy specials and one “Comedy Central Presents” special, as well as making 10 appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

A “clean” comedian suitable for most audiences, Bargatze has appeared at many comedy and music festivals, including Bonnaroo, SXSW and the Oddball Comedy Festival. He’s also toured with Chris Rock and was part of the “Jimmy Fallon Clean-Cut Comedy Tour.”

Tickets start at $36 and are available at the Charleston Coliseum box office or through Ticketmaster.

