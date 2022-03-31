CHARLESTON — Charleston welcomes its first major comedy show of the year at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Municipal Auditorium with Nate Bargatze’s “The Raincheck Tour.”
A Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster, Bargatze has been called “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up” by The Atlantic Magazine and has frequently been cited as a comedian to watch.
So far, the Tennessee native has starred in two Netflix comedy specials and one “Comedy Central Presents” special, as well as making 10 appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
A “clean” comedian suitable for most audiences, Bargatze has appeared at many comedy and music festivals, including Bonnaroo, SXSW and the Oddball Comedy Festival. He’s also toured with Chris Rock and was part of the “Jimmy Fallon Clean-Cut Comedy Tour.”
Tickets start at $36 and are available at the Charleston Coliseum box office or through Ticketmaster.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.