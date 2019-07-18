0717_hatfields_57123.jpg
Dylan Vidovich/Logan Banner “Devil” Anse Hatfield, portrayed by Denny Frost Trader, with Vicey Hatfield, portrayed by Robin Bunch Bailey, and Sarah, portrayed by Melinda Brumfield, are pictured in a scene from "Deadly Divide: The Hatfield & McCoy Story," now playing at Chief Logan State Park.

LOGAN, W.Va. - The Aracoma Story Inc. is inviting all descendants of the feuding families to Chief Logan State Park on Thursday, July 18, for "Descendants Night" at "Deadly Divide: The Hatfield & McCoy Story."

If you are a part of either the Hatfield or McCoy family tree, your gate tickets will be $10. General public tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger.

TAS plans to rope off the audience in Hatfield and McCoy sections. Hatfields are encouraged to wear orange, and McCoys are encouraged to wear blue.

A national TV crew, filming for both The History Channel and NBC, will be on hand to capture the event.

"We want to make this fun for everyone," director Bill France said. "Audiences are loving the show, and we are anxious to share it with their families."

The outdoor drama will be presented at 8:30 p.m. daily Thursday through Sunday, July 18-21 and July 25-28.

Tickets are available online at www.brownpapertickets.com and can also be purchased in advance at Gatti's Pizza at the Fountain Place Mall, Pic Pac at Man, Aracoma Drug in Chapmanville and the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center.

For more information, call The Aracoma Story Inc. office at 304-752-0253 or visit their Facebook page.

The ticket booth opens at 7 p.m., and the house opens at 7:30 p.m.

