HURRICANE, W.Va. — May is National Foster Care Month. Nationally this month has been celebrated in May since 1988, to show appreciation and gratitude to foster parents across the nation.
With over 6,800 youth in foster care in the state, West Virginia has a great need for foster parents and will use the platform of foster care month to inspire families in the state to rise to the challenge.
Mission WV chose the theme “More Than A Foster Youth” to showcase youth in foster care as individuals as opposed to numbers in a statistic. Youth in residential foster care were given the opportunity to paint self-portraits and describe themselves with one adjective. The youth described themselves as funny, sassy, gnarly and brave.
The self-portrait art will be displayed in outdoor exhibits across the state throughout May and June.
Frameworks Marketing Director Kylee Hassan said in a release the purpose of this exhibit is to show that these children are more than kids in foster care.
“Children and teens in foster care are so much more than the labels given to them by society. Instead, children in foster care are intelligent, creative, passionate, determined — to name a few adjectives,” Hassan said.
Those interested in viewing the display locally will be able to view the art in Hurricane at Valley Park from now through the May 14. Throughout May and June, the exhibit will rotate to three additional locations throughout West Virginia.
Mission WV provides statewide information and resources to help foster and/or adoptive parents become certified with an agency. To learn more and receive information about foster care and/or adoption, contact Mission WV at 304-512-0555, email fosteradopt@missionwv.org or visit www.missionwv.org.