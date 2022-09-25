HUNTINGTON — The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program on Sept. 14.
Locally, Luke Bird and Kevin Moloney of Cabell Midland High School in Cabell County and Arnav Dharmagadda of Russell High School in Greenup County, Kentucky, were named semifinalists.
High school juniors enter the National Merit Scholarship Program each year through the 2021 preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The semifinalists make up less than 1% of high school seniors and include the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
Semifinalists will go on to compete for roughly 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million. Semifinalists must submit records from academic achievements, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities and more to be considered a finalist. They must also be endorsed or recommended by a high school official, write an essay and earn an SAT or ACT score that reiterates the students’ performances on the qualifying tests.
Students who continue on as finalists could receive scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Program, corporate-sponsored scholarships from a corporation or business, or a college-sponsored scholarship.
Semifinalists will be notified if they have advanced to be finalists in February 2023, and National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced on four occasions between April and July 2023.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
