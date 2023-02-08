Every year the last Tuesday in January marks National Plan Your Vacation Day, which falls this year on January 31.
Travel habits have changed drastically since the Pandemic, and most noticeably people have wanted to travel further than before.
“Since COVID sort of has calmed down and people are feeling safe about traveling and not having to wear the masks and not having to take the test. Everyone is going everywhere,” said Patty Hanshaw The owner of Travel Doctors Travel Agency. “Europe and Greece and all of those European countries are big right now. We are doing tons of cruises. Every other call seems to be a cruise.”
Travel Doctors got started in 1991 when Hanshaw and her friend decided to go into business together. Dr. Paul Blair is a plastic surgeon, and that is where the name Travel Doctors comes from.
Hanshaw says that the industry changes every day, so even her 44 years of experience as a travel agent can’t help her predict what is yet to come. The Pandemic specifically has changed the price of travel.
“We're seeing difference in about $1,000. This year, for a couple compared to last year for a week's vacation,” said Hanshaw.
One of the problems she explained is the shortage of pilots. Since there are more people traveling and less pilots as well as air traffic controllers, flights are becoming overly expensive said Hanshaw. They are no longer running any of the last-minute deals they used to have, meaning people have to plan for their flights months in advance.
Kathryn McCormick, owner of “I am going Places Travel Agency” says that planning vacations today has become increasingly difficult, and that having a travel agent is extremely helpful.
“Do a little bit of research on your own and find out what's reasonable. Most of the time, you know I have people that want trips, but then they don't realize, you know, the cost of everything,” said McCormick “Use a user travel agent because they can kind of find deals and exclusives that are not online that are just available carnival cruising is really picked up.”
People are itching to travel said McCormick. She has been working on trips from Dubai to Disney. Something that she specializes in however is sports travel.
She will plan vacations for customers based on the athletic event they are going for. It could be something as simple as finding the best hotel for that location, to finding VIP tickets, and traveling on their own jet.
One thing everyone agrees on is that anyone planning a vacation needs to do thorough research to find the best path for their needs. The following is a list of tips compiled to make travel as easy as possible.
Research first: you may not realize what kind of deals are available until you talk to someone like a travel agent.
Check the covid-19 requirements for where you are heading. When it comes to covid, rules are always changing.
Apply for your passport at least 3 months in advance.
Do not place your passport in your luggage, keep it on your person and protected at all times.
If you do not plan on purchasing an international phone plan, place your phone in airplane mode to avoid roaming charges.
Plan as far as possible in advance to take advantage of monthly payments rather than paying the whole trip in full.
Try to travel midweek rather than on the weekends. You can avoid places being as busy as well as purchase cheaper tickets.
The pandemic has made many changes to the way people live, including the way they travel. Both McCormick and Hanshaw said that having a travel agent can make the process smoother and m0ore cost effective.