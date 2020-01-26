ASHLAND, Ky. — The international hit show “Menopause The Musical” is set to come to the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky, for a single performance on Wednesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and available at the Paramount Arts Center Box Office, online at paramountartscenter.com or by calling 606-324-0007. Discounts for groups of 10 or more are available by calling 606-324-0007.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing unmistakable similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more.

The laughter-filled, 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. “Menopause The Musical” is a celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “the change.”

