The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Today is the start of National Volunteer Week and the American Red Cross, Central Appalachia Region is recognizing the work of the selfless individuals here in the Tri-State Chapter area who generously give their valuable time to support people in need.

Across the country, more than 275,000 Red Cross volunteers serve their communities by responding to thousands of disasters of all sizes; supporting the collection of blood to help patients receive the critical care they need; supporting members of the military and their families; helping communities prepare for emergencies around the globe and much more.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you