Sam Stubblefield’s younger days were full of great memories of Spring Hill Cemetery, where he enjoyed childhood walks with his grandfather. Spring Hill was a place for sleigh rides, learning how to ride his bicycle and golf practice. The property was also used as a shortcut to church. He’s considering all those memories on his grave marker with this final remark: “and now he’s resting here.”
Stubblefield was born along 1st Street in Huntington, a parking lot today but back in 1947 it was Memorial Hospital. At the time the family lived on Lynn Street near Spring Hill Cemetery, and years later they moved to Barboursville.
“I had a younger brother and sister,” Stubblefield said. “Our neighborhood was full of kids, and getting a baseball game together was never a problem. I used to enjoy fishing at a pay lake on Route 60. Dad would go hunting with guys he worked with at Columbia Gas. I never asked to go, and he never took me. I enjoyed swimming at the Olympic Pool and Twelvepole Creek in Lavalette; we went to Dreamland Pool some. The closest I ever came to hunting was playing cowboys and Indians with the toy Winchester Rifle I got for Christmas. Halloween was special; we knew where all the good candy was handed out and always came home with a pillowcase half full.”
Stubblefield attended Simms Elementary where his favorite teacher, Ms. Langton, taught fourth grade. Near the last few days of school, this teacher persuaded the entire class to agree on staying a few days after school closed for the summer so they could complete a project. This even had the approval of all parents.
Stubblefield started junior high at Lincoln but finished at Barboursville because they moved to Pea Ridge. He did meet a cute girl in eighth-grade art class, but nothing came of it at the time.
“I graduated from Barboursville High School in 1965, he said. “Teachers were OK, nothing like Ms. Langton. I belonged to the wrestling team and art club. The Pirates Corner, located across the street from the school, was a good place for the after-school crowd. It was also a favorite place for lunch. I didn’t have much cash for lunch, and my newspaper delivery route kept me busy after school.”
After graduation, Stubblefield went to work on the loading dock at Kerr Glass in Altizer. He stayed there until his draft notice in November 1965.
“That November I joined the Navy using the delayed enlistment program,” he said. “After my physical and oath of enlistment in Ashland at the Ventura Hotel, I had 120 days before going to boot camp.”
Boot camp was 11 weeks at Great Lakes Naval training facility in Upstate New York; he claims the food was OK. They lived in World War II two-story wooden barracks that maintained a pristine appearance from years of sweat equity by every class – his included.
“I was sent to Norfolk, Virginia, Naval Ship Yard after boot camp,” Stubblefield said. “I was assigned to the USS Bache DD 470; a 376-foot world-class destroyer that provided protection for aircraft carriers. Average crew would be 250 to 300 sailors. My position was boilermaker below deck, where I never saw much daylight. I was assigned to this ship until February of 1968.”
On Feb. 6, 1968, the USS Bache was anchored outside the harbor of Rhodes, Greece. That night, gale-force winds carried the ship along with the anchor into shallow water, where it rammed into bolder-size rocks that damaged the ship. The Navy declared the ship a total loss. The USS Bache was towed out to sea, scrapped and sunk, where it still rests today in the Mediterranean Sea.
“We were taken to a hotel on Rhodes until ships arrived to help with the salvage operation,” Stubblefield said. “The Greek people were helpful and quite hospitable. The crew assigned to the Bache was reassigned to different ships upon reaching Philadelphia. I was reassigned to the USS Hank DD702, which was another destroyer, a new ship with the same ol’ job as a boilermaker. I stayed with this ship until my discharge in 1970.”
Stubblefield went through a couple of jobs until he found employment with the Nickel Plant in 1973; he stayed until retirement in 2012. A retirement that still has him working there part time.
He’s now a member of American Legion Post 16, where he volunteers as an Honor Guard for funerals of deceased veterans.
As for the girl from eighth-grade art class, something finally developed from that brief encounter from school. The spark reignited, and after eight months, Brenda and Sam were married in the Pea Ridge Baptist Church and headed to Mammoth Cave State Park, where they toured the underground caverns. They have two daughters who live in Ohio.
“I love gardening, golf and America,” he said. “Gardening is frustrating because of the deer, and as difficult as golf is to understand, it’s easier to grasp than the condition of our country. We’ve lost sight of the values this country was built on and until we go back to those Christian values, we will continue to plummet.”