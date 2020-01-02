Life in the human world has always been about strength, self defense, aggression and protection. Unfortunately, when humans go toe-to-toe in the real life, you can quickly end up in jail or on film sitting in the back of a police car.
From the time you are a little kid on, however, there are times when you have to deal with bullies. The old-school way of dealing with that scenario, as expressed in the classic 1987 comedy movie “Three O’clock High” or even in the Andy Griffith Show episode called “Opie and the Bully,” is to stand one’s ground.
Peaceful solutions to such problems are always the enlightened way to handle such situations, as fights can get out of hand quickly. As the former boxer Mike Tyson famously said, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” At the same time, many wonder how capable they are of handling themselves in a fight, of duking it out with the best in their town, and the best way to do that is in a controlled environment where rules are observed and applied and things are kept from getting out of hand. And, that is where the annual Toughman Contest comes into play.
On Friday, Jan. 3 and Saturday, Jan. 4, Mountain Health (formerly Big Sandy) Arena will host The Original Toughman Contest 2020 in downtown Huntington. The bouts begin at 7 p.m. and tickets are $25, $30 for reserved and $40 for VIP section.
Prize money for the Toughman competitions is in the thousands. There will be also be a $1,500 Miss Ring Girl Bikini Contest held at the show.
The Original Toughman Contests began 41 years ago in Michigan when promoter Art Dore created the purely amateur competitions. A former boxer himself, Dore heard too many conversations where folks were sitting around and telling others that they could whip that guy or this guy, or could even beat a known professional boxer. The first Toughman contests then, as now, featured street fighters, boxers with perhaps some gym skills who were more about courage and street smarts who were ready to take on similar folks in their own hometown. The main rule that makes these events truly amateur is that no professional boxers or ringers are allowed to participate.
In the Mountain State, West Virginia Sports Promotions Inc. is the officially sanctioned company that produces the eight contests held in this region, including in Huntington this weekend. West Virginia Sports Promotions Inc. owner Jerry Thomas also co-sponsors the Tommy Thomas Boxing Club on Duff Street in Clarksburg, West Virginia, where Toughman and Toughwomen boxers can train for free.
For those who want to enter the Original Toughman Competition this weekend, you can go to wvtoughman.com or call 800-296-3897. There are already over 120 fighters signed up in the male divisions and you can read the list of boxer names at wvtoughman.com right now.
There is a list of rules for the Original Toughman contests, sanctioned by the West Virginia Athletic Commission, including an age limit for fighters between 18 and 39. The fights will consist of three one-minute rounds with a one minute rest time in-between rounds. Scoring of the matches is on the 10-point “must system” and a three knock down rule is in effect.
This will be a two-day, single elimination boxing tournament leading up to winners being crowned in four different weight classes for men and women including the lightweight division that features fighters up to 139 pounds, the Middleweight division of 140 to 159 pounds, the Light Heavyweight division of 160 to 184 pounds and the Heavyweight division that has a limit of 185 to 400 pounds.
If you have had five or more amateur or professional bouts in either boxing, kick boxing or MMA individually or combined, you are not eligible to fight in the Toughman contests.
For those who persevere, the winners in each category will get $1,000 in prize money with the runner up boxer receiving $500. The winners will also get an official Toughman jacket to wear with pride.
As most neighborhoods know, there are a lot of folks who tend to talk smack, sporting the tough guy or tough woman persona. But, talk is cheap. Here is a chance to have some fun and to do your best. And, as they say, win or lose, at least you stepped into the ring and gave it your all in honorable fashion.