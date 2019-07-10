HUNTINGTON -The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Westmoreland Woman's Club building located at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the Camden Road United Bank.

Capt. Mike Chornobay, Huntington Police Department, will present the active shooter training "Run, Hide, Fight." Adults and teens are invited to attend this training, which is open to the public. Neighborhood Watch signs will be available for purchase or free replacement of old ones. For more information, call 304-429-2428.

- The Herald-Dispatch

