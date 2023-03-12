The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — For more than 20 years, Marilyn Murdock, a retired educator, has served as a volunteer for Cabell Huntington Hospital. During that time, she has developed a compassion for the hospital’s youngest patients while working with the “Brain Under Construction” program in the hospital’s Mother/Baby Unit.

Since then, she’s learned more about babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome and how the Neonatal Therapeutic Unit (NTU) helps those patients receive the care they need to grow and thrive. Recently, she and her husband Bill made a generous contribution to Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Neonatal Therapeutic Unit. Last week, one of the hospital’s new private NTU rooms was dedicated in their honor.

