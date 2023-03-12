Dr. Eduardo Pino, right, medical director of clinical operations at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and chief medical information officer for Mountain Health Network, smiles alongside Marilyn Murdock and hospital staff during the NTU room dedication event on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Dr. Eduardo Pino, medical director of clinical operations at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and chief medical information officer for Mountain Health Network, from left, stands alongside Marilyn and Bill Murdock during the NTU room dedication event on Tuesday.
Bill and Marilyn Murdock pose in front of the newly dedicated "Marilyn and Bill Murdock" room in the Hoops Family Children's Hospital Neonatal Therapeutic Unit (NTU). This room was dedicated in honor of the contributions they have made over the years to Cabell Huntington Hospital and its pediatric patients.
HUNTINGTON — For more than 20 years, Marilyn Murdock, a retired educator, has served as a volunteer for Cabell Huntington Hospital. During that time, she has developed a compassion for the hospital’s youngest patients while working with the “Brain Under Construction” program in the hospital’s Mother/Baby Unit.
Since then, she’s learned more about babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome and how the Neonatal Therapeutic Unit (NTU) helps those patients receive the care they need to grow and thrive. Recently, she and her husband Bill made a generous contribution to Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Neonatal Therapeutic Unit. Last week, one of the hospital’s new private NTU rooms was dedicated in their honor.
“I’ve worked with our youth and the recovery for many years,” Marilyn Murdock said. “This is a passion of mine, and you can only do what you’re called to do. My husband has been so supportive of my big ideas, and we feel blessed to be able to give back in this way.”
