CHARLESTON — A new exhibit titled “40 Years of the Best in Contemporary Art” is now on display in the Culture Center State Theater Gallery, State Capitol Complex, in Charleston. The exhibit is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The exhibit features top juried award winners from the past four decades. It includes at least one Governor’s Award winner from each of the 21 biennial West Virginia Juried Exhibitions, beginning with the first Juried Exhibition in 1979. These top award winners were all purchased by the West Virginia State Museum to become part of the permanent collection.
This selection of award-winning art features artists from all over the state. Each piece shows a demonstration of mastering the medium to create a piece of artwork. The exhibition celebrates the museum’s mission to preserve and exhibit the contemporary art collection.
The Culture Center is following guidelines in accordance with best practices from the West Virginia DHHR and CDC. All visitors are encouraged to wear a face covering and will have their temperature taken upon entry. All visitors will also be asked to fill out the West Virginia State Visitor COVID-19 Screening Form. Visitors should follow social distancing guidelines at all times.
For more information about the exhibit, contact Charles Morris, museum director, at 304-558-0220 or Charles.W.Morris@wv.gov.