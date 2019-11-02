HUNTINGTON — Thomas K. Pauley, Ph.D., professor emeritus in the Biology Department of Marshall University, will present “Miracles and Mysteries of Nature” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St. in Huntington.
As the church continues its evening series of scientific guest speakers, Pauley will discuss questions that mesh scientific understanding with Christianity, such as, “In general, how do we understand dinosaurs in light of creation and history?” and “How does old dating of the Earth mesh with what we read in the Bible?”
His work has focused on topics such as zoology, herpetology and natural history.
The following Sunday, Nov. 10, Laura McCunn, who holds degrees in chemistry and works as an associate professor at Marshall, will speak at 6:30 p.m. at the church.
Her presentation will cover her work at MU, which is how different chemicals react at high temperatures; how she integrates her Christian beliefs with scientific thinking; and observations from science that can inspire a sense of awe and wonder at the creation of the universe.
For more information, contact the church at 304-523-3355 or visit http://www.newbaptistchurch.com.