BARBOURSVILLE — Lincoln Mash has listened to bluegrass music all his life, to the point where he cannot remember when he first heard the rootsy sounds of the genre. That’s because, while growing up in Athens, Ohio, his grandfather played bluegrass music for him going back to when he was a baby.
Mash’s parents got him a guitar when he was 9 years old and soon, he was performing in small venues. As he grew up and honed his craft, he was given the big opportunity to join the already-established Tennessee Bluegrass Band, with whom he still records and tours and just released a new album a couple of months ago.
At the same, Mash, 22, is also making music with fiddler Heather Alley, and the two are getting the attention of bluegrass lovers. This weekend, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley Band will perform at the Mountaineer Opry at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center. The venue is at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger and are available at the door.
“As for bluegrass music, I don’t really know when I first heard it,” said Mash. “My grandpa used to listen to it, and it’s just what I took a liking to. He had some Flatt and Scruggs records and a few compilation albums with a bunch of different artists on them. I also grew up listening to The Rarely Herd, who are from southern Ohio, and when I got older, I’d go and watch them play every chance I could do it. I like to sit around and pick a little bit of country music now and then, but I never stray too far from bluegrass.”
With his new Todd Sams-built D-18 guitar — Sams being a luthier based in the Athens area — Mash found an occasional bluegrass jam and began to learn the instrument and create some chops.
“There is not a lot of bluegrass being made here in Athens, unfortunately, as it is more singer-songwriter stuff and some old-time music, but once I found some people around here that played bluegrass music, they were always willing to let me sit in and jam with them,” said Mash. “It really helps when there are people who are willing to let you play, even when you don’t know what you’re doing. Eventually, my sister Valerie Mash and I used to play out a bit as a duo when I was probably 12 and 13, and then I put together a group called the Coal Cave Hollow Boys and we played together for about four or five years.”
As a member of the Tennessee Bluegrass Band, Mash and the group just released their new album called “The Future Of The Past.” The outfit is made up of Mash on guitar and Tyler Griffith on bass, Tim Laughlin on mandolin, Lincoln Hensley on banjo and Aynsley Porchak on fiddle. Hensley and Porchak formerly played with the band Carolina Blue.
As for Heather Alley, Mash met her at a bluegrass festival in Flemingsburg, Kentucky, and the two hit it off and they have collaborated from that point on when free time allows.
“I have never played at the Mountaineer Opry before,” said Mash.
“This will be my first time doing so, and we are really excited to play there. When our band performs, we play some songs that Heather has written as well as songs written by her brother Dan Alley, who is a singer and songwriter based in Dayton, Ohio, and Nashville. So, there is a good bit of original music and some bluegrass standards that we play, and we also perform some songs that no one has ever heard before that are deep cuts from old bluegrass albums. You can find some gems that way, songs that for whatever reason just never caught on. Sometimes somebody in the band will find them or just knows those songs and they suggest that we give them a try. If the song works, then that is good. But if it doesn’t work, it’s no big deal, because there are so many good songs in bluegrass.”
