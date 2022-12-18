The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Barbara Guyer, director emeritus of Marshall University’s H.E.L.P program, believes that “Learning Should Be Fun,” so it’s hardly surprising that she’s chosen that phrase as the title of her newest book, her sixth.

Guyer is a native of Richmond, Virginia, where she began her teaching career. She has taught grades two through 12, once taught reading in a women’s prison, was a middle and high school principal and has helped countless students with their learning disabilities. She holds a doctorate in Learning Disabilities / Educational Administration from the University of Virginia.

James E. Casto is the retired associate editor of the Herald-Dispatch.

