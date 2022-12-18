HUNTINGTON — Barbara Guyer, director emeritus of Marshall University’s H.E.L.P program, believes that “Learning Should Be Fun,” so it’s hardly surprising that she’s chosen that phrase as the title of her newest book, her sixth.
Guyer is a native of Richmond, Virginia, where she began her teaching career. She has taught grades two through 12, once taught reading in a women’s prison, was a middle and high school principal and has helped countless students with their learning disabilities. She holds a doctorate in Learning Disabilities / Educational Administration from the University of Virginia.
She began Marshall’s Higher Education for Learning Problems program (H.E.L.P. for short) in 1981 after she tested a particularly bright young man who had failed college four times. The program aids students diagnosed with a Specific Learning Disability (S.L.D.) and / or Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (A.D.H.D,). The students receive instruction and coaching in study skills, time management and organization from qualified learning specialists and a life coach.
Guyer says the greatest joy of her life has been working with college students and seeing them succeed.
“The joy that one sees in their eyes or the excitement in their voices is a reward like none other. When H.E.L.P. students begin to believe in themselves and see that there is hope for the future, life beings to take on new meaning,” she said.
She says her new book is “by far the hardest book I’ve done. I spent seven years working on it, rewriting it from front to back three times before I was finally satisfied with it.”
The result is a paperback guidebook that provides detailed instructions on how to bring the joy of learning back to students and teachers.
As Guyer explains, the heart of her approach is a combination of visualization, auditory imaging and mindfulness, which she’s dubbed “VAM!” for short. “The three are easy to combine,” she says, “as one leads into the other. VAM! can help students see, taste and smell through their imaginations the era they are studying. This learning thus becomes realistic and lasting.”
She offers a number of examples of how VAM! might work in bringing a particular happening to life in a classroom. Here’s one such example:
“Perhaps a teacher might wish to teach about the Jamestown Settlement. Before opening the textbook, he or she might say ‘We’re going to take a trip today. We’re going to travel through time and space to Virginia in the year 1620. Get into your imaginary spacesuit, close your eyes, breathe deeply in and out, count to five and away we go.
“‘Now you’re in Jamestown. You shed your spacesuit and hide behind some bushes so the marauding Indians can’t see you. It’s a bitter cold winter day and you’re freezing. You’re also hungry as you haven’t had anything to eat since yesterday.
“‘Soon the settlers spot you and come out to lead you into the safety of their fort. You enjoy visiting the fort, but then the Indians attack, first shooting flaming arrows into the fort and then scaling the wood stockade that protects it. You’re able to hide and thus escape the Indians.’
“Then the teacher says it’s 4 o’clock and it’s time to go. You climb back into your space suit, close your eyes, breath in and out five times and you’re heading back home Then the teacher bangs his or her fist on their desk and says that now that you have safely landed, you should go out and tell your friends and tell them where you’ve been on your trip.
“Now it’s time to open your textbooks and read all about the Jamestown Settlement.”
Guyer suggests the VAM! technique can be modified to fit science, English or any other subject matter.
“If you take a few minutes to introduce the study in this manner, It will be well worth the time spent,” she said.
Her guidebook, she says, can be used for homeschooling and in elementary and secondary classrooms.
“Learning Can Be Fun” can be purchased at amazon.com.
James E. Casto is the retired associate editor of the Herald-Dispatch.
