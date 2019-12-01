HURRICANE — The Department of West Virginia Marine Corps League has announced the charter of a new detachment in Hurricane, West Virginia: the CPL. William B. Fulks Detachment #1474.
The Charter Presentation Ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 at Hurricane City Hall, 3255 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. The ceremony will be attended by dignitaries from the state and local government, Gold Star families, the Fulks family and Marines and family members from the Hurricane area as well as from supporting detachments.
The charter will be presented to the detachment by the Marine Corps League’s National Vice Commandant of the Mideast Division Richard R. Ware and the Department of WV Commandant Scott Kirby.
CPL. William Fulks grew up in Cabell County and graduated with honors from Cabell Midland High School, attended Marshall University, and following in his family’s military tradition, joined the Marine Corps. He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2004 and in 2006 he was again deployed to the Middle East, Al Anbar, Iraq with the 2nd Reconnaissance Division, Corporal Fulks was subsequently injured by an improvised explosive device (IED) and succumbed to his wounds on May 18, 2006.
The CPL. William B. Fulks Detachment #1474 is committed to honoring the memory, service and sacrifice of Marine Fulks as they preserve the traditions and promote the interests of the United States Marine Corps and the Marine Corps League in Veteran and Community based programs and events throughout Putnam County. If you have any questions about the ceremony please contact Past Dept. of WV Commandant Rick Shank, 304 633-1814.For more information about the Dept. of WV MCL please visit mcleaguedeptofwv.org.