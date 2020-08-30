HUNTINGTON — Kentucky natives Bobby L. and Eric K. Hardin Miller are establishing a scholarship for first-year medical students at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
The Dr. Bobby L. and Eric K. Hardin Miller Scholarship gives first preference to incoming medical students from Boyd or Greenup counties in Kentucky, second preference to students from anywhere in Kentucky and third preference to a student from West Virginia or Ohio. The scholarship will be renewable for three additional years, pending normal academic progress.
Bobby L. Miller, M.D., graduated from Marshall’s School of Medicine in 1997, where he also completed his medicine-pediatrics residency followed by a neonatology fellowship at Baylor University in Houston, Texas. Now a neonatologist with Marshall Health, Miller has also served as vice dean of medical education at Marshall’s School of Medicine since 2013.
Eric K. Hardin Miller earned his Bachelor of Science from Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio, and a Master of Arts in Counseling from Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky. He worked as coordinator of Marshall’s accelerated BS/MD program in its early years and served as director of the school’s clinical skills lab.
They have also generously served as hosts for the School of Medicine’s annual fundraiser, Standing Out In Our Field, for the last six years. They would have hosted the 2020 event, but it was canceled due to the pandemic. They will host and co-chair the event in 2021.
“For the past 27 years, the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University has always been supportive of both my professional and personal development since I started medical school here in 1993,” Miller said. “Eric and I want students from backgrounds similar to ours to have the opportunity to benefit the way I have as a son or daughter of the school of medicine.”