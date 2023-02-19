The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dr. Jeffrey McElroy, left, and his son, Ian, at the latter’s white coat ceremony in 2019.

HUNTINGTON — Alumnus J. Jeffrey McElroy, M.D., and his wife, Lori, have created a new scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for students from Wood County, West Virginia, and surrounding areas.

Jeffrey McElroy, originally from Lexington, Kentucky, was recruited to Marshall University on a football scholarship. He graduated from Marshall in 1987 with a bachelor’s of science in chemistry, followed by his M.D. from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 1992. He went on to complete his orthopaedic residency at Mount Carmel Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He has been practicing in Parkersburg, West Virginia, at Parkersburg Orthopedic Associates Inc. for the past 22 years.

