HUNTINGTON — Alumnus J. Jeffrey McElroy, M.D., and his wife, Lori, have created a new scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for students from Wood County, West Virginia, and surrounding areas.
Jeffrey McElroy, originally from Lexington, Kentucky, was recruited to Marshall University on a football scholarship. He graduated from Marshall in 1987 with a bachelor’s of science in chemistry, followed by his M.D. from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 1992. He went on to complete his orthopaedic residency at Mount Carmel Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He has been practicing in Parkersburg, West Virginia, at Parkersburg Orthopedic Associates Inc. for the past 22 years.
Now, following in his father’s footsteps is their son, Ian, who will graduate with his Doctor of Medicine from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 2023.
“Marshall has been a significant part of my life, first as an undergraduate student and then offering me the opportunity to become a physician,” Jeffrey McElroy said. “We feel honored to support the School of Medicine and help future physicians with their debt. Not only have I been part of the Marshall family, two of our children, Ian and Abigael, have had an equally rewarding experience.”
The McElroy Family Scholarship is designated for an entering first-year medical student from Wood County, and is renewable for up to three years. Second preference will be given to a student from Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt and Jackson counties in West Virginia. The scholarship is renewable for three additional years, pending normal academic progress.
For more information or to make a gift to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, by phone at 304-691-1711 or by email at holmes@marshall.edu.
