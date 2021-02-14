WAYNE — Hoping to help couples in love make their special day the best it can be, a former stay-at-home mom opened a new wedding venue in Wayne County for a country-side escape or a close-to-home getaway.
“It’s out enough but not too far out from the city,” said Angie Whitmore, owner of The VOW LLC. “If people want to have a little getaway and come out here, they can. Or if people want to celebrate close to home, they can do that, too.”
The VOW LLC, or The Venue Out Wayne, is a wedding venue that offers outside scenery and a fully furnished building for people to get ready for a ceremony or spend the night before or after a ceremony takes place.
Located at 5007 Balangee Branch, off of Whites Creek Road in Wayne, Whitmore said the location is great for either people who want to get married in a nice area close to home, or people from cities who want a quieter, country-side venue.
While the location currently has ample opportunity for outside services uncovered, Whitmore and her husband are working on finishing a roofed shelter for people who want to be covered during their ceremony.
With enough property to have different setups for each wedding, Whitmore said the background and scenery are beautiful year-round.
“Even though it’s still in the making, I know what these trees look like year-round,” she said. “When the grass is green and there are flowers, or the leaves in the fall, before they fall off the trees, it’s just beautiful, and it can make for beautiful pictures.”
Whitmore and her husband bought the land about 10 years ago, and she said she and her three children have enjoyed it during that time. But with her children growing up, she decided to transition from a stay-at-home mom to a businesswoman.
Whitmore said being her own boss with a wedding venue gives her the chance to make it as busy or slow as she pleases. This way, she does not become overwhelmed and it does not affect her service.
“If I want to book every weekend, I can, but I don’t have to,” she said. “I would never book someone and then cancel — but I control the calendar. So, if I ever feel like it’s getting overwhelming, I can leave dates open and I have that option if I want to.”
So far, The Venue Out Wayne has housed three weddings, and it started out with helping a family friend. With each new celebration, Whitmore said she is happy to watch everything come to life and gets new ideas for future ceremonies as well.
Whitmore said when someone is interested in the space, they can come see the venue and discuss timelines and payment. Whitmore can offer chairs and tables, some decorations and white tablecloths, but brides-to-be are able to find and use their own decorations if they choose.
There will also be a 10% down payment to reserve the date(s) of the ceremony, she said.
Whitmore said she will not guarantee that she will be at the venue during all of the ceremonies, but she will be present if possible to assist as needed.
Those interested in viewing The VOW LLC can reach out to Whitmore through her Facebook page, The Venue Out Wayne, or her website, vowwv.com.