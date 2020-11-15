ASHLAND — “Never Underestimate You” — that’s the mantra behind a new campaign for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, an effort to boost education and employability among adults.
The scholarship, which Ashland Community and Technical College began offering in 2017, offers up to 60 hours of free tuition for anyone who has not yet earned an associate degree. It covers a variety of technical programs in health care, manufacturing, business/IT, construction/skilled trades and transportation/logistics. Over 350 courses are currently available.
Funded by the Kentucky Lottery, courses are available through Ashland Community and Technical College and the other 15 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).
“The new Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship campaign takes an innovative approach to reaching those in our community who want to attend college to help create better opportunities for themselves, who may not have been able to financially afford it” said ACTC President Dr. Larry Ferguson in a news release.
The new campaign features a hotline number (833-711-WRKS) that adults can call to receive assistance from college advisors on how to enroll in the program. Other components include special events, paid media and a Work Ready website.
For more information about Work Ready and the campaign visit https://workreadykentucky.com/.