Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ASHLAND — “Never Underestimate You” — that’s the mantra behind a new campaign for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, an effort to boost education and employability among adults.

The scholarship, which Ashland Community and Technical College began offering in 2017, offers up to 60 hours of free tuition for anyone who has not yet earned an associate degree. It covers a variety of technical programs in health care, manufacturing, business/IT, construction/skilled trades and transportation/logistics. Over 350 courses are currently available.

Funded by the Kentucky Lottery, courses are available through Ashland Community and Technical College and the other 15 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).

“The new Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship campaign takes an innovative approach to reaching those in our community who want to attend college to help create better opportunities for themselves, who may not have been able to financially afford it” said ACTC President Dr. Larry Ferguson in a news release.

The new campaign features a hotline number (833-711-WRKS) that adults can call to receive assistance from college advisors on how to enroll in the program. Other components include special events, paid media and a Work Ready website.

For more information about Work Ready and the campaign visit https://workreadykentucky.com/.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.