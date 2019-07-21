HUNTINGTON — The McElroy family's newest fantasy graphic novel, "The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited," was released Tuesday, written by Clint McElroy and his three sons, Travis, Justin and Griffin, with art by Carey Pietsch.
A sequel to their first graphic novel, "The Adventure Zone: Here There Be Gerblins," this installment is also based on "The Adventure Zone" podcast, which focuses on "Dungeons & Dragons."
"The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited" is available at Barnes & Noble, The Inner Geek and Books-A-Million, as well as on Amazon.
"Everybody wants to think that what they are making will appeal to everybody, but I think that people who already like fantasy stories and stuff like that will really like this, and I hope that listeners will really dig it because for me, the big appeal for making this book was about taking this thing that is sort of ephemeral, and podcasts are sort of ephemeral, but we ended up with a story that we all really love," Justin McElroy previously told The Herald-Dispatch. "I love being able to take this story and put it on a shelf. That is really cool for me."
In 2018, their debut graphic novel, "The Adventure Zone: Here There Be Gerblins" (First Second Books), became the first graphic novel to hit the No. 1 spot on the New York Times Best Selling Fiction list.
Clint McElroy has previous experience with comics, as he has written "Green Hornet: Dark Fate" and "Universal Soldier," among others.
His experience helped with the creation of these graphic novels, according to Justin McElroy.
"When we came over to the graphic novel, he was again showing us different stuff we didn't know, and teaching us again," Justin McElroy previously told The Herald-Dispatch. "We didn't know anything about creating a comic book, and that is something that Dad had a lot of experience with, so it was actually really nice passing that expertise, and he definitely took the lead in the adaptation, and we had the sort of easy job of coming along after and saying, 'I don't like this,' 'write something different' or 'make me sound funnier.'"
The graphic novels and podcast are about "Dungeons & Dragons," the community of which has supported the McElroys.
"The 'DnD' thing, and that community, that was sort of the first people who started listening, and they were always very supportive, but who would get on our case about messing up rules," McElroy said. "But for us it was always about we are making a story first and playing the game second. The game is like a good and useful improvisational tool to put limits and boundaries on what you are making. It gives you places to start with from a story perspective, and it gives you more things to react to, but like, for example, there are some spells that should take your character a day to cast and we were just like, 'Oh, just cast them because it serves the story,' and there were people who got real worked up about that, but hopefully by now the people who were bothered the most have made their peace or ditched the show."
Pietsch, the illustrator, was "one of the most prolific fan artists and one of the earliest fan artists," McElroy said.
"We really needed someone who had a great eye for framing the story and creating the story visually. That is the hardest part - taking something that was in an audio medium and creating it visually - and she has a really good eye for that," he said.