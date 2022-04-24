HUNTINGTON — Around 4 a.m. March 27, a Herald-Dispatch newspaper carrier stopped her morning route to help a man on the side of the road.
Phyllis Thompson, who has worked for The Herald-Dispatch since 1995, immediately reversed her vehicle to assist the man that morning, but she was afraid of what she would find on Benton Court in Cabell County.
Thompson called 911 to report a person wearing a red T-shirt and blue shorts on the side of the road. Once Thompson got out of her car, she realized it was a man, but said she couldn’t tell if he was alive from her view in the car.
“I was kind of afraid to stop at first because I thought, ‘I don’t know what I’d do if he wasn’t alive,’” Thompson said.
When she stepped out of her vehicle, she could hear the man attempting to speak.
“All he was saying was, ‘Help me,’ and, ‘I’m freezing,’” Thompson said.
The temperature outside was 32 degrees, according to the thermometer in her car, so Thompson grabbed a blanket from her back seat to lay over the man, rubbing his face to create warmth. She sat with him until police came.
Cathy Lewis, Thompson’s district manager, said Thompson called her while sitting with the man to report there would be a delay in paper deliveries.
“The police said they kept thanking her because a lot of people would not stop — they would call it in but they would not stop. Phyllis said she just couldn’t leave him laying there,” Lewis said. “I was proud as can be. I mean, the fact that she did not leave him, put that blanket around him and stayed on the ground to be with him so he knew he wasn’t alone. I was really amazed with what she did.”
The man lived in the area and subscribed to The Herald-Dispatch, but since the incident, his subscription has been canceled and Thompson hasn’t seen the lights on at his home during her daily route.
“I’ll try to call his home number, and it wouldn’t go through either. I want to know if he made it. … They said he was like 82 years old,” Thompson said.
Thompson said she hopes he is OK and hopes to hear from him again.
“I really think if Phyllis did not find him, him being as elderly as he was, I don’t think he would have made it, because it was so cold,” Lewis said.
