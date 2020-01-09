HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools invites the public to attend “A Night on Fifth” Superintendent’s Art Walk from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Cabell County Schools Central Office first floor, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. The main entrance and parking are located at the rear of the building.
The art show will feature student artwork from Altizer Elementary, Cox Landing Elementary, Explorer Academy, Guyandotte Elementary, Highlawn Elementary, Meadows Elementary, Milton Elementary, and Village of Barboursville Elementary School.
Entertainment will be provided by Milton Middle School students Josh Hardesty, Hayden Walden, Gibson Davis and Jessina Stender. Hors d’oeuvres prepared by Huntington High School Pro Start will be served.
Community members are encouraged to attend this free event. For more information, contact Academic Specialist Marisa Main at 304-528-5340.