KakehashiStudents_10-10-22.jpg

Pictured from left are Benjamin Fain, Darshan Sangani, Jaclyn Davis, Faith Bramlett, Hope Bramlett, Madison Knight, Aaliyah Manns and Haley Elkins. (Ren Roy not pictured.)

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Nine Marshall University students have been selected to participate in the Kakehashi Project, an exchange program sponsored by Japan’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs, according to a news release. The program is run by the Japan International Cooperation Center along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The “Japan Friendship Ties Program” is intended to promote people-to-people exchanges between Japan and the various nations of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean regions. The North American regional component bears the name Kakehashi Project.

