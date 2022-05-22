A Kentucky man was crowned the newest “American Idol” on Sunday night.
Noah Thompson, a 20-year-old construction worker from Louisa, Kentucky, was announced the winner at the end of the three-hour finale on ABC. Viewers cast votes for their favorite to determine the winner of Season 20 of the singing competition. HunterGirl, a 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Winchester, Tennessee, placed second, and Leah Marlene, a 20-year-old songwriter, artist and producer from Normal, Illinois, placed third.
There were also performances by Sara Bareilles, Michael Buble, Melissa Etheridge and more.
Thompson earned a spot in the top three following several weeks of performances, and last week he returned home in a trip that included a parade and concert in front of the crowd gathered at Lawrence County High School’s football field.
Fans traveled from all over to see Thompson perform in his hometown, where the streets were lined with signs showing love and support for the singer.
