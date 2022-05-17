LOUISA, Ky. — Not long ago, Noah Thompson was working construction in Lawrence County, Kentucky. Now, he is one step away from winning “American Idol.”
Thompson originally had no desire to audition for the televised singing competition. It was his friend and co-worker Arthur Johnson who noticed Thompson’s voice and recorded a video that he sent to “American Idol.” Producers responded and encouraged him to audition. The rest is history quickly becoming history.
“I’m lost for words. We didn’t expect any of this,” Johnson said while looking into a packed crowd on Lawrence County High School’s football field. “I didn’t think we would ever get to this point.”
The hometown concert was the largest live performance of Thompson’s fledgling career, easily surpassing the 1,000 people who attended his high school convocation, which he performed at his senior year in 2020.
Fans traveled from all over to see Thompson perform in his hometown. Amanda Taylor and her son Trayton Stargel made the 500-mile round trip from Fairplay, Kentucky.
“Every week we’ve called friends and family to vote … he is absolutely winning this thing,” Taylor said.
Others like April and Steve McQueen use “American Idol” to stay connected while Steve is deployed in Djibouti. He stays up to watch it live with his wife. When the show airs on the East Coast in the U.S., it is 3 a.m. where he is stationed.
April McQueen spoke about how her husband relates to Thompson’s experience on “Idol” being away from his son, as Steve McQueen is currently away from his child until he returns in October.
The hometown trip is reserved for “American Idol” contestants who reach the top three. It usually includes a parade and a concert, and Thompson’s was no different. The celebration began with firetrucks rolling in to start around 7:30 p.m. Thompson rode in a metallic orange convertible, with Johnson riding on a motorcycle right beside him.
The town was covered in signs showing love to the hometown hero. Some like Taylor Chiropractic made jokes, others like Wanda Watson’s Pre-K class made a sign with their handprints and hearts in between. Her class had been keeping up with Thompson’s “Idol” journey by watching his performances in class on YouTube. Thompson’s performance of “Stand By Me” is the class favorite.
The “Idol” judges have been impressed with Thompson’s authenticity and vocal skills while not having any formal training.
After Thompson’s audition, Luke Bryan, one of the show’s judges, said “I don’t want to touch your accent.” This quote has led to the popular slogan for his fans: “Protect the accent.”
Despite Thompson’s authenticity, he hasn’t been afraid to push himself. His performance of Rihanna’s “Stay” in the showstopper round surprised the judges and landed him in the top 24.
Thompson is set to return to the “American Idol” stage for the final time this Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC, when the season 5 winner will be announced.