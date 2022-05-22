LOUISA, Ky. — A Kentucky man will be among the final three competing for the chance to be crowned the newest “American Idol” on Sunday night.
Noah Thompson, a 20-year-old construction worker from Louisa, Kentucky, will perform during the three-hour finale on ABC, as will the other finalists, HunterGirl and Leah Marlene. Viewers will cast votes for their favorite to determine the winner of Season 20 of the singing competition.
In addition to the finalists, there will be performances by judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as past “Idol” winner Carrie Underwood. James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Michael Buble, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind and Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Thomas Rhett and more are also expected to perform.
Thompson earned a spot in the top three following several weeks of performances, and last week he returned home in a trip that included a parade and concert in front of the crowd gathered at Lawrence County High School’s football field.
Fans traveled from all over to see Thompson perform in his hometown, where the streets were lined with signs showing love and support for the singer.
The live “American Idol” finale begins at 8 p.m. Sunday on ABC. People can vote online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app or via text. Voting takes place throughout Sunday’s show.
