HUNTINGTON — There’s a new bakery at Heritage Station in the former home of River & Rail Bakery in Huntington. Named Nomada the new restaurant offers a variety of locally roasted coffees, pastries, salads and empanadas. The new business is co-owned by Ariel Barcenas and Shawn Schulenberg.
Barcenas had a somewhat unusual road to becoming a restaurateur in Huntington, so perhaps it’s no surprise that the name Nomada means nomad.
“I was born in Panama. I met my partner in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where I went to film school. A lot of the menu comes from all of the places I have lived. We chose the name Nomada because of the variety of dishes and ingredients,” Barcenas said.
He moved to Huntington five years ago and started baking.
“I worked for a few local places at The Backyard and then the Bistro. So I was planning on opening my own place and collecting recipes for awhile now,” he said. “My partner sent me a message that he saw on the news that they were taking applications for this place because it was available. We applied in mid-December and were chosen after the holidays. We have been working on this place since February. We had to clear out the kitchen and completely reorganize everything. We did the renovation with help from some friends. We had to take out the counter that was here, lay the floor and put up the signs. We focused on trying to restore the original details of the building and make them pop out a bit.”
Customers can start off their meal with a cup of locally roasted coffee from Barboursville’s Hill Tree Roastery served as either a Chemex Pour Over or in a French Press. Iced coffee is also available. There’s a number of different lunch items salads such as the Ceviche salad ($10) and the Herb Citrus Chicken ($9). You can also try a Popover ($9) filled with avocado, bacon and egg or chicken curry. There are also Empanadas ($3) stuffed with your choice of beef, curry chicken, spinach and ricotta cheese or pineapple.
There are also plenty of sweets available. You can take home a mini-cake ($5) in flavors like carrot, chocolate, orange and strawberry. There’s also Pain De Delce De Leche ($3.50.) Other desserts include Rice Pudding ($3), Creme Brulee ($5) and Flan ($4).
“We are really happy to be working with the Hill Tree Roastery because their coffee is really good. With the menus, we are bringing in all of the flavors from where I have lived. There are some childhood recipes from my grandma. There are some classic European recipes like Creme Brulee and croissants,” Barcenas said. “The empanadas are kind of like turnovers. The popovers are like a thick eggy bread that has been stuffed. It’s almost like a savory cream puff. The cakes are very popular. It’s what I started making when I began baking. We chose mini-cakes over slices because I find a slice of cake kind of sad in a way. I want to have a whole cake, but you can’t do that with a full-sized cake. All of them are made from scratch. They have quality ingredients like real butter. Our fruit cakes have fruit puree in the sponges of the cakes, and we use real fruits in the frostings. Our approach to food is to make food from scratch and to control the portions. They are little bites. So people can have some good quality that can satisfy that need for something sweet without overindulging or having leftovers.”
Nomada Bakery is located at Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in Huntington. It is open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted.
For carry-out, catering or more information call 681-204-5526. You can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NomadaBakery/.