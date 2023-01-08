OLIVE HILL, Ky. — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington will host an informational meeting for health-focused nonprofit organizations from 2 p.m. until noon on Friday, Jan. 20, at the Olive Hill Historical Society in Olive Hill.
Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about the Foundation and its funding opportunities, meet the program team, network with other organizations and discuss community needs.
Lunch will be provided. The Foundation would like to thank The Galaxy Project for its help with the event. Those who plan to attend should register by Tuesday, Jan. 17, at https://Intro-to-PFH-Carter.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 304-397-5955.
About the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington
The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington was established with proceeds from the sale of St. Mary’s Medical Center, and continues the legacy established by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters of caring for the spiritual, emotional and physical health of those in the region.
The Foundation focuses its efforts on four core areas: food insecurity, mental and behavioral health, substance use disorder, and tobacco cessation. It also supports capacity building and health and wellness.
Its service area includes Boone, Cabell, Mason, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, western Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Gallia, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio; and Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky.
