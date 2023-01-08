The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

OLIVE HILL, Ky. — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington will host an informational meeting for health-focused nonprofit organizations from 2 p.m. until noon on Friday, Jan. 20, at the Olive Hill Historical Society in Olive Hill.

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about the Foundation and its funding opportunities, meet the program team, network with other organizations and discuss community needs.

