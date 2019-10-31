Friday, Nov. 1
n “Carrie: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets, $25.
n “Menopause The Musical,” 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Dr, Charleston. Tickets, $39.
n We Are Rebels Authors Event, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Pullman Plaza Hotel, Huntington. 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Tickets, $15-$60.
Saturday, Nov. 2
n Rodney Atkins, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland.
n Coin Show, Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Charleston. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Hosted by the Charleston Coin Club. Dealers from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky will buy, sell and trade coins and coal mine scrip.
n Crobot with Zero Dark Thirty / Signals / Rattail, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. V Club, 741 6th Ave., Huntington. Tickets, $20.
n Danny Gokey — The Hope Encounter Tour, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Christ Temple Church, Huntington. Tickets, $15-$75.
n Wing Fling 2019, noon Saturday, Nov. 2. Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington. Tickets are $25 general admission, which includes all-you-can-eat wings, and a VIP ticket for $40, which includes 30 minutes early entry, all you can eat wings, beer samples and special seating.
Sunday, Nov. 3
n Mountain Stage: Chely Wright, Andrew Combs, Michaela Anne, 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston. $20 advance; $30 day of show.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
n Holiday Preview Sale, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Huntington Museum of Art, 2033 McCoy Road, Huntington. Light refreshments will be served.
Thursday, Nov. 7
n Percussion Ensemble concert, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Marshall University Smith Music Hall, Huntington.
Friday, Nov. 8
n 4th annual West Virginia Game Developers Expo, Mountwest Community and Technical College, Huntington. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 8-9. Game developers, artists, designers and more from around the region meet to learn and grow the field of game and app development. Cost, $15. Free for students and teachers. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
n Downtown Crawl, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Huntington’s Kitchen, 911 3rd Ave., Huntington.
n “The L” Speakeasy Gala, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Guyan Country Club, 5450 Route 60, Huntington. Proceeds to benefit The Luke Lee Listening, Language and Learning Lab at Marshall University. Contact cottrellj@marshall.edu or call 304-696-3455 to reserve tickets.
n Mistletoe Market 2019, 4-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Ramada Limited Huntington, 3094 16th Street Road, Huntington. Hosted by the Junior League of Huntington. Food, option to purchase wine, door prize entries. If you purchase a VIP ticket you are granted early access. Tickets, $10 for general admission or $25 for VIP. Visit https://www.jlofhuntington.org/mistletoe-market.html. Proceeds help with initiatives on promoting physical and mental wellness for women and children.
n Shooter Jennings / Hellbound Glory, 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. V Club, 741 6th Ave., Huntington. Tickets, $25.
Saturday, Nov. 9
n Dream Night Talent Search, Saturday, Nov. 9. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland. Event is an opportunity for emerging artists (singers, singer-songwriters, musicians) to showcase their skills for the chance to win $1,000, a front-of-the-line pass audition to “America’s Got Talent” and/or to NBCs “Little Big Shots,” “Senior Big Shots,” “The Voice,” “American Idol” and more. Call 606-324-0007.
n Woody Hawley Concert Series — Clinton Collins, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, $23.50.
n 56th annual International Festival, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Marshall University Memorial Student Center, Huntington. The annual exposition features international foods, world music and dance and displays representing different countries and cultures. The free festival is open to the public. Guests can purchase a variety of food samples from all over the world. Contact Jyotsna Patel, Office of International Student Services, at patelj@marshall.edu or call 304-696-6229.
n New York Times best selling author Sarah Vowell, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, 1655 5th Ave, Huntington. Tickets, $60.
n Ironton Wizardfest, Saturday, Nov. 9. Downtown, Ironton. Event celebrates all things Harry Potter. Festival-goers will get their fill of Wizardfest’s very own ButterBrew. They will also be able to attend classes, visit our local magical government, compete in cosplay contests, interact with their favorite magical teachers, and much more. Tickets and complete schedule, www.irontonwizardfest.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
n Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, $37-$85.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
n “The Curious Incident of the Dog In the Night-Time,” Marshall University Francis-Boothe Experimental Theatre, Huntington. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 13-16 and Nov. 20-23. Tickets, $20 at the door, $15 for seniors and faculty, $7 for children 12 and under and free for Marshall University students with a valid ID.
Thursday, Nov. 14
n 49th Annual Memorial Service, noon Thursday, Nov. 14. Marshall University Memorial Student Center, Huntington.
Friday, Nov. 15
n Embrace Hope 2019, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington. Featuring WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Presented by Mountain Health Network. Major fundraising event for Recovery Point West Virginia. Dinner, awards, a silent auction and a Q&A with Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Tickets are $150.
n Huntington Old Time Dance, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Heritage Farm and Museum, 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington. 7-10 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 27, Oct. 18 and Nov. 15. All instruction is given in advance. Free, but donations accepted.
Saturday, Nov. 16
n Chris Young Raised on Country Tour 2019, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington. Tickets, $39-$85.
n Rumpke Mountain Boys, 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. V Club, 741 6th Ave., Huntington. Tickets, $15.
Sunday, Nov. 17
n Jesse Brock and Mainline Express, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Mountaineer Opry House, Barboursville. Adults $15, Seniors $12, children 12 and under $5.
n Little River Band, 7-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, $38-$82.
n A Day To Remember: The Degenerates Tour, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington. Tickets, $25-$49.
Monday, Nov. 18
n Winter Wonderland of Lights, features more than 500,000 lights through Jan. 5, 2020, at Ashland’s Central Park. Opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Central Park Bandstand. Train rides, visits and pictures with Santa and more. Parade at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Downtown Ashland.
Thursday, Nov. 21
n Aquila Theater presents “1984,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, $23-$43.
n Mannheim Steamroller 2019 Christmas Tour, 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Charleston Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston. Tickets, $47-$97.
Friday, Nov. 22
n Festival of Trees and Trains, Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland. Friday, Nov. 22-Sunday, Dec. 1. Noon-9 p.m. weekdays; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sundays; and 4-9 p.m. Thanksgiving. The 10-day festival brings Cocoa with Santa from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 23 and 30, local choirs and entertainers, a holiday gift shop, holiday decor and, of course, the trees. Cost, $6.50 adults and $5.50 children.
n Christmas Light Show, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 19-Dec. 31. State Farm Museum, Point Pleasant. Drive-thru this light display to view over 3 million lights on every tree, shrub and building. Visit with Santa Claus nightly and enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies for the kids in the Country Kitchen. Free admission; donations accepted.
Saturday, Nov. 23
n Black Friday Chocolate Rush, 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Huntington Mall, Barboursville. Be among the first 200 people in line at center court and grab a candy bar.A prize in every bar, with the grand prize being a $500 Huntington Mall gift card.
Sunday, Nov. 24
n Fruit Bats, Cataldo, Office Culture and more on Mountain Stage, 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. West Virginia State Capitol, Charleston. Tickets: $20; day of show $30.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
n Annual Christmas Parade, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. Downtown, Ashland.