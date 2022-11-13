November is National Adoption Month, a month set aside for a national effort to raise awareness of more than 117,000 children and teens in foster care in the U.S. who are waiting for a safe and loving family to adopt them.
Mission West Virginia has been helping foster care and adoption families for 25 years. With over 6,600 children in foster care in West Virginia, and many teens aging out each year, Mission WV continues to work tirelessly in our mission to find every child a loving family. While the primary goal of foster care is to reunify families, permanency and adoption is almost always the secondary goal for children and teens who cannot safely return to their families.
“There are a lot of great kids in West Virginia who are waiting for a family of their own,” said Kelly Thompson, executive director of Mission WV. “Adoption provides children with a permanent family, love, and the support they need as they grow up and become adults. The purpose of this month is to celebrate the joys of adoption and to encourage more families and individuals to give children permanent families.”
Mission WV will celebrate adoption month throughout November. One way Mission WV will celebrate is to provide information for others to share across the state that highlight the need for foster and adoptive families in hopes of creating awareness of the need for permanency for children in care. Posters and social media graphics are available to download. We are encouraging the public to hang the posters up in their communities and share the graphics online to bring awareness to the need for foster families. To download the posters and social media images, please visit www.missionwv.org/adoptionmonth.
In addition to spreading the word, Mission WV has partnered with businesses around the state to offer free or discounted rates specifically for foster, adoptive, or relative/kinship families during November to celebrate families. This list includes free laser tag, special admission to museums, free tile painting, and more. To view the complete statewide listing, visit www.missionwv.org/adoptionevents22.
Many children are still awaiting adoption in West Virginia. Open your heart and adopt a waiting teen in care. If you would like to learn more and receive information about foster care and/or adoption, please contact Mission WV at 304-512-0555, fosteradopt@missionwv.org or visit www.missionwv.org.
