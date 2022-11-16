HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature the poet Mary B. Moore and novelist Meredith Sue Willis. The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington.
Mary B. Moore’s five poetry books include "Dear If," Orison Books 2022; "Flicker," Dogfish Head Award 2016; and "The Book Of Snow," Cleveland State U Poetry Center 1998. Poems appeared lately in Birmingham Poetry Review, Poetry, Prairie Schooner, NELLE, Terrain, Asheville Review and more. She was the winner of NELLE’s first Three Sisters’ Award and has placed in contests at Terrain, Asheville Poetry Review and Nimrod.
Meredith Sue Willis is an author, teacher and enthusiastic reader. Raised in Shinnston, West Virginia, she is a member of the Appalachian Renaissance, with deep roots in West Virginia and the western mountain counties of Virginia. Her many books have been widely published by presses both large and small. She teaches at New York University’s School of Professional Studies and also does occasional writer-in-the-school residencies and workshops for writers. Her latest work is the novella "Saving Tyler Hake."
The "Writers Can Read" open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month (all year) from 7-8:30 p.m. in Heritage Station, at 210 11th St., downtown Huntington. The event features two award-winning, published authors who serve as "featured readers" to begin the event each month. Afterward, the mic is open to anyone in the audience that would like to share a creative work.
