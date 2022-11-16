The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

N2208P12008H.jpg
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature the poet Mary B. Moore and novelist Meredith Sue Willis. The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington.

Mary B. Moore’s five poetry books include "Dear If," Orison Books 2022; "Flicker," Dogfish Head Award 2016; and "The Book Of Snow," Cleveland State U Poetry Center 1998. Poems appeared lately in Birmingham Poetry Review, Poetry, Prairie Schooner, NELLE, Terrain, Asheville Review and more. She was the winner of NELLE’s first Three Sisters’ Award and has placed in contests at Terrain, Asheville Poetry Review and Nimrod.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you