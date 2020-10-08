HUNTINGTON — Hanna L. Kesler, a family nurse practitioner specializing in breast oncology at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, is involved in Sade Michael’s ongoing cancer treatment at the Huntington facility, and Michael’s journey has struck a chord with her as a woman three years younger than Michael, 33.
“The unique thing is Sade is not a typical patient getting screening mammograms at her age,” Kesler said. “She noticed it herself, which is huge, being in tune with your body. Women, especially under the age of 40, need to be familiar with themselves.
“We’ve had several really young women (receiving treatment) lately,” Kesler added. “It really makes you think, ‘Hey, this can happen to me,’ and here you are. I feel really connected to Sade, because of our age and stage where we are in our lives. I’ll be able to help her, and she’s probably going to be able to help us a lot with some of our younger patients.”
Kesler said awareness and preventive measures are essential to lower the risk of getting breast cancer. She cited factors such as not smoking, a proper diet and exercise as good choices.
“We know those things fight cancer,” she said. “Unfortunately, our area lacks a lot in some of those things, whether it’s a lack of access to care or educational resources about what they should or should not be doing. Environmental and socioeconomic factors do play into breast cancer in our area.
“Part of our job is to make care accessible and to get the word out about things these women should be doing themselves, to be proactive and aware.”
For breast self-examinations, she said, “We typically recommend to check yourself monthly the week after your cycle. That’s the best time to do it.
“We recommend screening mammograms at age 40 or 10 years before the youngest member of your family was diagnosed. Some places say to have them every two years, but we’re very firm on once a year.”
Kesler also advises that breast and pelvic examinations be included with every annual Well Woman examination to augment detection efforts.
“Screening for mammograms has come a long way,” she added. “We have wonderful technology that provides 3D views of the breast, and supplemental MRIs for patients that would need that.”