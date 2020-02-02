HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art’s NXTGEN Advisory Council wrapped up its most successful online membership drive to date on Dec. 6, 2019, by raising $26,145 against a goal of $4,000.
The online membership drive, which consists of teams made up of the members of the NXTGEN Advisory Council, aims to bring in the most membership dollars through their Crowdrise by GoFundMe Charity platforms. The winning team receives two tickets to the 2020 Museum Ball presented by Mountain Health Network, featuring “The Emerald City of Oz” theme, which will take place Feb. 22. This year’s winning team is Isabel Cross and Abe Saad, who brought in more than $12,000.
“We are incredibly grateful for the efforts shown by our NXTGEN Advisory Council,” said HMA development officer Rebecca Stephens. “This is by far the most successful online membership drive we’ve ever had. Their determination and passion for the Open Door Membership Campaign and HMA is unparalleled. We are fortunate to have them as part of the museum family.”
The online membership drive supports the $335,000 goal of the 2020 Open Door Membership Campaign, which raises funds each year for general operating expenses at the Huntington Museum of Art. The NXTGEN Advisory Council seeks to attract new members and engage area young professionals in their 20s, 30s and 40s by providing cultural and networking experiences.
In second place, teammates Michael Chirico and Niki Rowe-Fortner also raised more than $12,000. Chirico is a four-time winner of the online membership drive, and in the 2018-19 fiscal year served as the Huntington Museum of Art’s Open Door Membership Campaign co-chairman.
“We are so appreciative of Michael’s consistent advocacy to HMA and ODMC,” Stephens said. “We are equally thankful for the amazing work he and Niki, and Abe and Izzy, did on this campaign. Amid their professional and personal lives, they took the time to give their all and raise the much-needed funds to get us closer to our goal. For that, we are indebted to them.”
Stephens coordinates the Open Door Membership Campaign and the online membership drive, which are overseen by HMA development director Jennifer Wheeler. This year’s NXTGEN Advisory Council members are: Team Abe and Izzy — Isabel Cross and Abe Saad; Team Michael and Niki — Michael Chirico and Niki Rowe-Fortner; Team Jacob and Quentin — Quentin Neighborgall and Jacob Roman; Team Dustin and James — Dustin Miller and James Plymale; Team Amanda and Falon — Amanda Baisden and Falon Tooley; and Team Jessica and Sarah — Jessica McCormick and Sarah Walling.
In addition to the $26,145, the NXTGEN Advisory Council’s online membership drive brought in 120 new memberships.
Anyone who is interested in joining the NXTGEN Advisory Council and the effort to attract the next generation of supporters for the Huntington Museum of Art should contact Stephens at 304-529-2701, ext. 327.
“The Emerald City of Oz” theme for the 2020 Museum Ball presented by Mountain Health Network is based on the “Oz” books by L. Frank Baum.