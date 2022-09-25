Zoey Stull, of Huntington, and Ben O’Geary, of Henderson, North Carolina, celebrated a beautiful wedding Saturday, June 11, on the beach at Hilton Head Island, surrounded by friends and family. Zoey’s big, fat Irish family was delighted to welcome Ben and his Irish family into the clan.
The ceremony was officiated by Mike Campbell, of Charleston, South Carolina, a dear friend who has had the pleasure of being part of Zoey’s life over the past 27 years.
A reception at Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort with dinner, drinks and dancing followed the ceremony. The couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Chicago.
Zoey and her dog, Wendell, met Ben at Radford University in Virginia. Ben was on the Radford golf team and Zoey was in dance. Wendell immediately fell in love with Ben, and Zoey, never questioning Wendell’s judgment, soon thereafter fell in love with Ben as well. They became an inseparable threesome.
The cute little trio went on to graduate from Radford. Ben obtained a degree in finance and Zoey earned degrees in dance education and communications, and as far as Wendell knows, he was awarded an advanced “Ped-degree.”
Zoey is the daughter of Joan and Sam St Clair and Mike and Brandi Stull. Ben is the son of Denise and Hal O’Geary, of Henderson, North Carolina.
The happy couple resides in Raleigh, North Carolina, with their dogs, Wendell and Stella. Ben is a financial adviser with Sound Partners and Zoey is a business manager with Greystar Properties.
