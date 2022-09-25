The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ben O’Geary and Zoey Stull

Zoey Stull, of Huntington, and Ben O’Geary, of Henderson, North Carolina, celebrated a beautiful wedding Saturday, June 11, on the beach at Hilton Head Island, surrounded by friends and family. Zoey’s big, fat Irish family was delighted to welcome Ben and his Irish family into the clan.

The ceremony was officiated by Mike Campbell, of Charleston, South Carolina, a dear friend who has had the pleasure of being part of Zoey’s life over the past 27 years.

