HUNTINGTON — Writers Mesha Maren and Corley Dennison will read selections from their works at October's Writers Can Read, planned for 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at Heritage Station, 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will include an open-mic session for anyone who would like to share their prose or poetry with the audience.
Maren is the author of the novels "Sugar Run" and "Perpetual West." Her short stories and essays can be read in various prestigious literary publications. She was the recipient of the 2015 Thomas Wolfe Fiction Prize, a 2014 Elizabeth George Foundation grant and other grants and fellowships. She was the 2018-2019 Kenan Visiting Writer at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is an assistant professor of the Practice of English at Duke University and also serves as a National Endowment of the Arts Writing Fellow at the federal prison camp in Alderson, West Virginia.
Dennison serves as vice chancellor emeritus with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. From 1985 to 2014, Dennison taught at Marshall University, where he was a faculty member, an assistant dean, dean of the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communication from 2004 to 2012 and associate provost from 2012 to 2014. He enjoys reading, writing, hiking, swimming, backpacking and practicing Tae Kwon Do. "When the Center Held True" is Dennison’s first novel.
The "Writers Can Read" open mic night reading series takes place from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. The event features two award-winning, published authors who serve as "featured readers" to begin the event each month. Previous featured readers have included: Marc Harshman, Denise Giardina, Crystal Wilkinson, Jonathan Corcoran, Doug Van Gundy, Robert Gipe, Nick White, and others. Afterward, the mic is open to anyone in the audience who would like to share a creative work.
