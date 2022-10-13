The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HL18A367.jpg
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — Writers Mesha Maren and Corley Dennison will read selections from their works at October's Writers Can Read, planned for 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at Heritage Station, 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will include an open-mic session for anyone who would like to share their prose or poetry with the audience.

