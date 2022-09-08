IRONTON — Now in its third year, the Ohio River Revival Festival is a day-long event of free, live music created and curated with the goal of bringing people together in the downtown area of Ironton along the Ohio River. It is a part of a movement to use and revive riverfronts in towns and cities from Pittsburgh to New Orleans.
Founded in the mid-1800s, Ironton was created to be a hub for the production of pig iron, boasting over 20 pig iron plants by the year 1900. Added to that was the Ohio River and its transporting abilities as a waterway. Much like nearby Huntington, where the railroad yard sported 4,000-plus employees when coal was king, these river towns were bustling with jobs, stores, riverboats, people and large 19th-century homes.
Over time, however, the iron ore industry lost favor, except for its use in making steel at plants that existed elsewhere. Add to that a couple massive floods on the Ohio River in the early 1900s, and you have changes happening that could not be stopped. Ironton began to lose population after its peak in 1950. And yet, the old downtown buildings remain, as does the riverfront. Many view it as an area worth reviving, hence the name of the Ohio River Revival Festival.
The Ohio River Revival Festival will take place this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to perhaps midnight, depending on the last band’s set. There are 14 groups on the live music schedule, including headliners The Jon Stickley Trio, which performs at 8:45 p.m. The other acts on the bill include the Mama Said String Band, Dark Moon Hollow, Hellnaw, String Therapy with Paul Wag, Jayce Turley and Cardinal Point, Shelf Life String Band, Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow, Spooky Fox, Corduroy Brown, Building Rockets, Shawn Benfield and Drivin’ 23. Holding down the late-night jam slot beginning at 10:15 p.m. will be the Restless Leg String Band.
Jon Stickley is widely considered to be one of the best guitarists in the bluegrass, newgrass and jazzgrass genres. Originally hailing from the Piedmont area of North Carolina, where he learned to play bluegrass music with his childhood friend Andy Thorn (who now plays banjo for Leftover Salmon), both eventually made the journey west into the mountains to the town of Asheville.
There, Stickley played in various bands before meeting fiddler Lyndsay Pruett, who could play at an equally high level and was able to go out on the various musical limbs that Stickley had in mind. Eventually, the notion to shape a trio with guitar, fiddle and drums was concocted, and the band was formed. Five years ago, Patrick Armitage was brought in on drums and the Jon Stickley Trio continues to bring audiences its combination of the roots of bluegrass music and many other types of jams.
At first, in his teenage years, Stickley played and loved punk music, but he was eventually turned on to bluegrass music by a friend.
“I was into punk rock and I played the drums in a band when I was in high school,” said Stickley. “I like aggressive and fast music, and when I heard bluegrass, it had that same energy and then some. Then I met Andy Thorn and we were in high school together in Durham, North Carolina, and we both had the same guitar teacher named Hawkseye Pope, except (Andy) was taking banjo lessons. Eventually, me and my brother and Andy formed the band Crawdad PA and started to open mic nights.
“One day Andy said, ‘Hey, I also have a mandolin. Why don’t you learn a couple of chords on it, and your brother will play the guitar and I’ll play banjo?’ So, he let me take the mandolin and he gave me the David Grisman instructional book and a few CDs including the first Grisman album and Sam Bush’s album ‘Glamor and Grits.’ That was the first time I heard the bluegrass sound.”
Eventually, Stickley realized the guitar was the instrument he loved the most, and he set out to learn the roots of bluegrass music as well as jazz and other genres, developing a list of favorite musicians who inspired him. The artist that would motivate him the most was the late, great Bluegrass Hall of Famer Tony Rice, who died on Christmas Day in 2020.
“Tony Rice is No. 1 for me as his music and the production of his records and everything he did, I think, was the best,” said Stickley. “He had the love for traditional bluegrass, yet could take it elsewhere. Since he passed away, now there are all of these Tony Rice tribute pages on Facebook and some Instagram threads that are constantly blasting out all of this really great Tony Rice content, although I hate that one has to pass away for that stuff to happen. But Tony Rice is almost bigger now than he has ever been.”
Stickley never got to collaborate with Rice, but he did have a brief encounter with Rice’s most prized instrument: his world-famous 1935 Martin D-28 guitar once owned by guitar great Clarence White.
“I never got to meet Tony, but I did get to play his legendary Clarence White Martin guitar one time at Snuffy Smith’s repair shop,” said Stickley. “Tony would drop the guitar off at Snuffy’s place sometimes because he had a safe and kept it tuned up for him. I was there with Andy Thorn one day when he was getting some frets put on his banjo. I was pretty young at the time, about 22, and I was pretty intimidated by that guitar, to be honest with you. I got to hold it and strum it a little bit, but I was scared that I was going to drop it or something, so I didn’t play it that much. But I did get to hold it, which meant a lot to me because Tony was my absolute musical hero.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.