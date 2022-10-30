SOUTH POINT, Ohio — With a name like Sunshine Ray, one might not expect her interests to be of a dark nature.
But Ray is a big fan of all things spooky — especially when it comes to decorating her skeleton graveyard.
The 35-year-old lives with her husband, Brandon Walls, and two cats in the South Point home that is known as the “skeleton house” on County Road 1.
“It started with one and then they turned into rabbits,” Ray laughed about how she has gathered seven skeletons — the “Bones” family — since October 2017.
“The pandemic is when the obsession really began.”
Drivers are welcomed into the yard with a “Sleepy Hollows Dead and Breakfast” sign, a graveyard and multiple other skeletons dressed up for the season.
Throughout the year, Ray decks out the skeletons for holidays like Christmas, St. Patrick’s Day, Mardi Gras, Valentine’s Day, birthdays and even celebrations like a skeleton wedding proposal.
Her husband claims to be a passive participant in her skeleton shenanigans.
“I just let her do her thing,” said Walls, who helps make the displays and built the hotel sign and this year’s Halloween display of radioactive puke.
While skeletons are usually connected to Halloween, Ray’s year-round tradition did not begin during the October holiday. Ray displayed two skeletons, Bobby and Cyndi Bones, with their back packs on in August 2018 to celebrate the beginning of a school year.
Ray has also restored recycled skeleton pieces, decorating them with flowers for a spooky-but-sweet vibe.
Ray said the skeletons’ very first appearance at her home was in October 2017, when she decorated with just a few skeletons and a skele-dog. She said she had no idea how her little mirthfully macabre family would grow over the years.
Initially, the couple would put bags of candy on their fence with Grandma Bones, but they discontinued that this year due to the lack of trick-or-treaters on the main road. While they wish their home was in a safer location, they are happy to know they are giving people something that might last longer than a piece of candy: a little ray of joy.
When Ray went to her mailbox one year during Christmas, she received a card that made her realize her fun tradition was more than just decorations. A stranger sent a letter and gift card thanking the couple for doing the decorations year-round, saying that it made their family happy.
“It was just the cutest little card saying we ‘brighten up their years,’” Ray said. “(The card) kind of made me want to cry because it was so sweet.”
South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin has shared multiple photos of Ray’s various displays on social media, and the house’s Halloween decorations can be seen on Google Maps. Ray’s mother-in-law Dineena gifted the couple skeletons for Christmas, and Ray’s Facebook page consists of mostly tagged skeleton ideas from friends and family.
Ray’s creative yards are also a way to connect to friends, family and people nationally. Ray joined a Facebook page with 374,000 members to share and talk to people with similar displays or decorations.
“There’s a bunch of us on there that are all weirdos like this,” Ray explained.
The connections also informed her to be cautious of the intent of decorations. The couple does not display anything political or vulgar, because other group members said they were forced to take down certain displays. Ray and Wells have never had anyone express a problem with their displays.
The displays are also helping Ray to make connections closer to home. Just 10 minutes from her home, Ray met with a local photographer at an Ashland studio, where they were able to artfully capture Ray’s new hobby.
Jammie Adams, owner and photographer of Sunshine Soul Photography, did a photo shoot of Ray and several skeletons.
Adams primarily does boudoir shoots in her studio, but it all began with a viral photoshoot of skeletons wearing lingerie.
Their mutual creative use for skeletons and a company that shared the same name as Ray connected the two.
Over the past few years, Ray and her husband have realized decorations are not cheap — especially for something more than a bare-bones display — but they want to share their creativity as long as people enjoy it and they can afford it.