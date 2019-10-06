IRONTON — Ohio University Southern Community Education will offer several fall-themed classes in October. These courses are designed to enhance personal skills and knowledge on popular topics.
A weekly workshop on Paranormal Phenomena will meet each Monday in October, starting Oct. 7. Instructor Todd Martin is bringing this popular course back to the Ironton campus. Participants will engage in a guided discussion focused on popular facets of the paranormal field and local interests of a similar nature. It is intended to stimulate one’s own familiarity with current ideas in the research of fringe subjects. Students will be introduced to new concepts that they may not normally consider. The Paranormal Phenomena course will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. The class will be held in the Riffe Center, Room 153 on the Ironton Campus. Advance registration is required. The cost of the course is $79 per person.
A new class offering, Sewing Isn’t Scary Costume Workshop, will provide instruction for adults who want to construct a Halloween costume for a child. This class will meet Oct. 7, 8 and 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Ironton Campus. Participants age 16 through adult will choose from one of six costume patterns: hooting owl, planet/star, flamingo, ninja turtle, bumble bee or pizza man. Prior experience is not needed. The cost is $40 per participant plus supplies. Advance registration is required. The class will be taught by experienced tailor/costumer Samantha Young. This workshop will meet in the Caucus Room, located in the Academic Center.
Ohio Southern’s Genealogy Series will offer a one-session workshop, Discovering Your Roots, on Oct. 8. Genealogist/Librarian Lori Shafer will guide students through developing strategies to discover important family history including recording relevant data on ancestry charts, finding vital records, and locating documentation like census records, probate records and more. Shafer is the author of five books, and over the years, she has shared her knowledge of genealogy and local history with various groups and organizations. The Discovering Your Roots workshop will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person. Advance registration is required. This class will be held in Riffe Center, Room 151 on the Ironton Campus.
For more information, call 740-533-4588 or email ous_community_ed@ohio.edu. Advance registration is available online at: https://www.ohio.edu/southern/academics/community-education/index.cfm.