ATHENS, Ohio — More than 5,200 students qualified for the fall semester 2019 dean’s list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses. In addition, more than 2,300 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from the university.
Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve the dean’s list.
Here are the students for our area.
GRADUATES
WEST VIRGINIA
HUNTINGTON: Erica Morgan Alderman, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Healthcare Studies; Paige Leigh Holley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Matthew Allen Jeffers, Associate in Applied Science; Gary Todd Slayton, Associate in Applied Science; Cindy Lynn Sparks, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Natalie Jones, Master of Science in Nursing.
HURRICANE: Patricia Marie White, Bachelor of Science in Education.
OHIO
CHESAPEAKE: Brennan Gage Rhoades, Associate in Applied Science; Melissa D Allen, Bachelor of Science in Education; Lela Anastasia-Elaine Crager, Associate in Applied Science; Lindsey Renee Cremeans, Bachelor of Science in Education; Glenn Scott Davis, Master of Business Administration; Erin Elizabeth Freese, Associate in Arts and Associate in Applied Science; Cori L Gaeger, Associate in Arts and Bachelor of Science in Health; Kendra Hannahs, Associate in Applied Business; Derek Bryan Morris, Associate in Applied Science; Javon Tyrel Thompson, Associate in Applied Science.
COAL GROVE: Trevor Lemaster Barrett, Associate in Science and Bachelor of Science in Education; David Alexander Carey, Associate in Applied Science; Christopher M Jewell, Associate in Applied Science; Davin Lorray Marcum, Associate in Arts and Bachelor of Science in Communication.
HANGING ROCK: Hannah Lee Pennington, Bachelor of Science in Applied Management.
IRONTON: Mackenzie Meghan Ackerson, Bachelor of Science in Education; Paige N. Aldridge, Associate in Applied Science; Andrew Dale Barker, Associate in Applied Business; Dustin Lamont Barrow, Bachelor of Specialized Studies; Haley Marie Bartram, Bachelor of Science in Education; Cheyenne Arianna Lilly Brown, Associate in Applied Science; Garrett Kyle Carpenter, Associate in Applied Science; Jacob Daniel Carpenter, Associate in Applied Business; Makayla Cheyan Cochran, Associate in Science; Donald Lee Davidson II, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jodi Lee Delong, Bachelor of Science in Education; Tyler Jack Hager, Associate in Applied Science; Allura Danielle Kidd, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Brittany Lynn Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Emily A Monnig, Associate in Arts; Abygail Grace Morgan, Bachelor of Science in Education; Kimberly Dawn Napier, Associate in Science; Kelly Danielle Paholsky, Bachelor of Science in Education; Jarod K Patterson, Bachelor of Criminal Justice; Stephanie Ann Reed, Associate in Applied Science; Gregory Wayne Runyon, Bachelor of Criminal Justice; Molly Anna Saunders, Associate in Applied Science; Breanna Nicole Sparks, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Sarah Breanna Stevens, Bachelor of Science in Applied Management; Aaron Keith Stumbo, Associate in Applied Science; Abigail Louise Sweeney-Edmonds, Associate in Applied Science.
KITTS HILL: Kristi Dayle Gresham, Associate in Applied Science; Keri Madison Mootz, Bachelor of Science in Education; Cassidy R Skeens, Bachelor of Science in Education; Taylor Cheyenne West, Bachelor of Science in Education.
PROCTORVILLE: Lindsay Nicole Daniels, Associate in Science and Bachelor of Science in Education; Kristen Foster, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kelsey Nicole Riley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
SCOTTOWN: Casandra Anne Gibson, Associate in Applied Business; Nicholas A Gibson, Bachelor of Science in Applied Management.
SOUTH POINT: Brooklyn Marie Badgett, Associate in Applied Science; Tyler M. Cavin, Associate in Arts; Charles David Classing, Master of Business Administration; Tracy Jean Ferguson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Tiffany Mae Fitzpatrick, Associate in Applied Science; Sarah Renae Fuller, Associate in Applied Science; Paige Niccole Hale, Associate in Applied Science; Hannah Noelle Hensley, Bachelor of Science in Applied Management; Jacob Darrell Henson, Associate in Applied Science; Margaret Ann Johnson, Associate in Arts; Natasha Deziree Knight, Bachelor of Science in Applied Management; Ashley Nicole Perdue, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Cody McKray Russell, Associate in Science; Cynthia Diane Turner, Associate in Applied Science; Shawn Austin Wellman, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
KENTUCKY
ASHLAND: Rickey Gene Carpenter, Bachelor of Criminal Justice; Denise Darcel Meeks, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kathryn Elora Ann Neill, Associate in Applied Science.
CATLETTSBURG: Josh Nathaniel Britton, Bachelor of Specialized Studies; Magean Amber Conley, Bachelor of Science in Education; Allison L. Skeans, Bachelor of Science in Applied Management.
RUSH: Shirley Mae Wilks, Associate in Applied Science.
DEAN’S LIST
WEST VIRGINIA
HUNTINGTON: Cassandra Rose Aliff, Michael T Crawford, Ethan Christopher Hess, Simeon Fredrik Kaan, Elisabeth Ross, Sarah Elizabeth Williams.
OHIO
CHESAPEAKE: Taylor Marie Burnette, Makayla Alexis Jane Clark, Jacqueline Grace Hutchison, Bryce Scott Kellogg, Rachel Lynd Pratt.
COAL GROVE: Christopher M Jewell, Khylee Shae Keaton, Jordan Christopher Lucas, Willard Atlee Sites, Camryn McKenna Uding.
HANGING ROCK: Hannah Lee Pennington.
IRONTON: Ashley Rae Bartram, Ashlee Hope Blankenship, Cassidy Marie Blum, Caleigh Jo Bodmer, Chania Kae Brown, Emileigh Rose Bryant, Aaron Todd Bundy II, Josiah J Burris, Garrett Kyle Carpenter, Jarrett Tyson Cartmill, Alison Janell Dickess, Brooke Alexa Elswick, Shay Marie Evans, Brady Truman Floyd, Isaac D Floyd, Shannon Noel Frazee, Alaina Kelley Gleichauf, Noah Elias Hensley, Seth Gray Hensley, Gavin Jacob Jenkins, Destiny Star Johnson, Brooke Ashley Kelley, Kyle Dale Kleinman, Jordyn Taylor Koerper, Delanee Nicole Lewis, Andrew David McCown, Tyler Philip Milleson, Julie Ann Morgan, Emily Renee Murphy, Jenna H Rawlins, Stephanie Ann Reed, Samantha Jo Reid, Zane Ray Reynolds, Aleksander Theoden Elden Rodehaver, Kaitlyn N. Saunders, Kaitlyn Nichole Sherman, Morgan Ruth Elizabeth Sites, Kara Lea Spencer, Danielle Renee Therrien, Alyssa Marie Waller, Mickenzie Lee Webb, Isaac Andrew Whaley, Madeline Jane Whaley, Emily Kaye Wilcox, Elena Janae Wilson, Allyson D Woods, Olivia Nicole Wylie, Karly Marie Young, Logan Thomas Zerkle, Camryn Grace Zornes.
KITTS HILL: Connor Archer, Chloie Danielle Finnell, John Michael Higgins, Loren Annmarie Horner, Grace Anna Jenkins, Brandi Leigh Danielle Johnson, Brooklyn Nichole Shope, Allison Paige White.
PROCTORVILLE: Ian Matthew Chinn, Megan Nicole Davis, Maddilin Hope Flynn, Adam Mitchell Kincaid, Connor James Lacroix, Carolina Llanos, Kassandra Chris Metzger, Christopher John Quinn, Kara Faith Ray, Carolyn Mae Rhodes, Mary Elizabeth Van Nostrand, Ericca Denise Wall.
SOUTH POINT: Katelyn Marie Carey, Tyler M. Cavin, Alexis Brooke Chapman, Erika Alexis Chinn, Ashley M Collins, Tara Jane Crank, Holly Ann Ehirim, Lucy Lillian Gannon, Paige Niccole Hale, Hannah Noelle Hensley, Dathan Brock Holley I, Brandi Lee Jankovic, McKenzie A Moore, Katlynn Sharee Nicely, Emilee Lynn Powell, Carly Madison Pratt, Ayrie Miranda Staley, Andrea Michele Wallace, Jasmine Nicole Weise, Terry F Wise Jr.
KENTUCKY
ASHLAND: Daniel Thomas Goshorn, Caleb Nathaniel Kiser, Amy J McGarey, Denise Darcel Meeks, Gerardo Jaden Mejia IV, Mikayla Lynn Pennington, Makenlee Rae Sparks, Billie J Stanley.
CATLETTSBURG: James Brett Woods, Sommer Michelle Workman I.