ATHENS, Ohio — More than 4,400 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2022.
Here are graduates from our area:
Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences
Perla Hernandez, Ashland, BS Biological Sciences.
Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences and University College
Taija Shutt, Chesapeake, Ohio, BS Psychology.
Ohio University’s College of Business
DJ Rymer, Ashland, BSAM Applied Management; Allison Skeans, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, MBA Health Care Concentration; Chuck Holcomb, Huntington, BSAM Applied Management and AAB majoring in Business Management Technology; Brandon Governale, Hurricane, West Virginia, MBA Strategic Selling and Sales Leadership Concentration.
Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions
Bentley Meade, Ashland, BSW Social Work; Caleb Kiser, Ashland, BSN Nursing; Emilee Mitchell, Ashland, BSN Nursing; Haylie Haney, Ashland, AAS Associate in Nursing; Hunter Schafer, Ashland, MSW Social Work; Kenzie Franz, Ashland, BSW Social Work; Leslie Fannin, Ashland, BSN Baccalaureate Nursing; Michelle Horton, Ashland, MSW Social Work; Peyton Phillips, Ashland, AAS Associate in Nursing; Sophia Smith, Ashland, AAS Associate in Nursing; Tessa Thompson, Ashland, BSN Baccalaureate Nursing; Tiffany Clarke, Ashland, AAS Associate in Nursing; Victoria Charlton, Barboursville, BSN Baccalaureate Nursing; Kari Mavis, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, AAS Associate in Nursing; Sarah Shavers, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, BSN Baccalaureate Nursing; Brenda Martin, Chesapeake, Ohio, BSN Baccalaureate Nursing; Courtney Jordan, Chesapeake, Ohio, BSN Baccalaureate Nursing; Danielle Atkins, Chesapeake, Ohio, MSW Social Work; Kaetlyn Ross, Chesapeake, Ohio, AAS Associate in Nursing; Kailee McCann, Chesapeake, Ohio, AAS Associate in Nursing; Kayla Moore, Chesapeake, Ohio, AAS Associate in Nursing; Kolton Webb, Chesapeake, Ohio, BSN Baccalaureate Nursing; Makayla Clark, Chesapeake, Ohio, BSH Health Services Administration; Rachel Pratt, Chesapeake, Ohio, BSN Nursing; Michael Stumbo, Fort Gay, AAS Associate in Nursing; Aria Hamlin, Huntington, BSW Social Work; Ashley Templeton, Huntington, BSN Baccalaureate Nursing; Breanna Rhodes, Huntington, BSN Baccalaureate Nursing; Cera Layfield, Huntington, BSN Baccalaureate Nursing; Chase Arnold, Huntington, BSN Baccalaureate Nursing; Megan Goldsberry, Hurricane, West Virginia, MSN Family Nurse Practitioner; Victoria Schafsnitz, Hurricane, West Virginia, BSN Baccalaureate Nursing; Y Daugherty, Kenova, BSN Baccalaureate Nursing; Chad Lambiotte, Lavalette, AAS Associate in Nursing; Justin Blake, Lesage, BSN Baccalaureate Nursing; Michelle Ryder, Lesage, AAS Associate in Nursing.
Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
Lindsay Blake, Chesapeake, Ohio, BSED Early Childhood; Megan Catalogna, Chesapeake, Ohio, BSED Early Childhood and Elementary Education.
Ohio University’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology
Caleb Rose, Chesapeake, Ohio, AAB Computer Science Technology.
Ohio University’s University College
Hannah Matney, Ashland, BCJ Criminal Justice; Walter Hardin, Ashland, BSS Specialized Studies; Angela Grant, Chesapeake, Ohio, AA Associate in Arts — Social Science Emphasis.
The following area students were named to Ohio University’s spring 2022 dean’s list.
Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
Ohio University College of Arts and Sciences
Sydney Markel from Grayson, Kentucky, and Mickey Sanchez and Colin McKinley from Chesapeake, Ohio.
Ohio University Scripps College of Communication
Taylor Burnette from Chesapeake, Ohio.
Ohio University Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
Maddy Shaffer from Ashland, Joey Spears from Chesapeake, Ohio, Dara Boldman from Huntington and Shelby Chaney from Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
Ohio University College of Fine Arts
Michael Trimboli and Ethan Hess from Huntington.
Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions
Makayla Clark, Abby Frye and Rachel Pratt from Chesapeake, Ohio; Felicia Frye from Barboursville; Jada Miller, Caleb Kiser and Joe Nance I from Ashland; and Caleb Martin from Rush, Kentucky.