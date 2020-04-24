Ohio University Army ROTC to host virtual 5K Saturday
ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University’s Army ROTC program will host its inaugural Bobcat Battalion 5K at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 25.
The Bobcat Battalion invites Bobcats to join in from wherever they are, and follow Ohio University Bobcat Battalion on Facebook and @ohioarmyrotc on Instagram for live updates and to share photos and videos.
Anyone who participates in the virtual race and sends pictures or video of their “race experience” to bobcatvirtual5k@gmail.com will receive a “1st Annual Bobcat Battalion Virtual 5K” running shirt. Supplies are limited.
“This is a unique idea that will bring Bobcats from all over the world together remotely,” Ohio President M. Duane Nellis said. “Events like this demonstrate the creative ways our students work to motivate themselves and connect with others.”
For more information, contact John Hansen at hansen@ohio.edu or Paige Walsh at pw843115@ohio.edu.