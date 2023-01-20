Sarah Simmons views paintings by artist Cedric Michael Cox on displayed in the Ohio University Southern Art Gallery on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Ironton. The exhibit will be on display until February 10.
IRONTON — Visitors to the Ohio University Southern Art Gallery can step inside a world created by artist Cedric Michael Cox.
Cox’s work is a series of paintings that catapult color into rhythmic action with both abstract and recognizable images.
His art features compositions inspired by themes in music and the natural world. He is also known for merging elements of urban architecture in his work.
As a student at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning (DAAP), he was awarded a fellowship to study at the Glasgow School of Art in Scotland. After receiving his Bachelors of Fine Arts in Painting in 1999, he began to exhibit regionally and nationally.
His work will be on display in the Ohio University Southern Art Gallery, Room 111 in the Dingus Technology Center, until Feb. 10. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
