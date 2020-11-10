ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University will provide its students free access to Togetherall, a 24/7, online, peer-to-peer mental health community.
Togetherall is moderated by registered practitioners who keep members safe and facilitate the process of students helping students in an online environment. The new offering will also help as an extension of Counseling and Psychological Services’ (CPS) after-hours coverage. Users of the platform are transferred to CPS’ after-hour services (ProtoCall Services) if urgent risk is identified.
Within the online Togetherall platform, users are anonymous to each other and can share and seek support.
“We are excited about the two-fold functions of the Togetherall platform, to help provide peer-to-peer mental health support and to identify and provide valuable resources to those who are struggling,” CPS Director Dr. Paul Castelino said.
Togetherall provides a clinically moderated, online peer-to-peer mental health community that empowers individuals to anonymously seek and provide support 24/7. It provides service to over 200 post-secondary institutions and a population of over 1.6 million students worldwide, with thousands of new members registering each month.
In a recent survey of Togetherall members, nearly 80% of students indicated that the main reason for joining was feelings of depression and 70% cited feelings of anxiety. Nearly 50% of students surveyed do not have regular contact with a health care provider for the issues that led them to seek support.
To access the service, students can go to the mobile-responsive webpage www.togetherall.com and register with their Ohio University student email address.